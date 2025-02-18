Chic Report

We’re Dreaming Of A Tropical Getaway With These Vacation-Ready Must-Haves!

Just don't forget your passport!

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Vacation, Tropical, shopping, The White Lotus, Steve Madden, Banana Republic, Moroccanoil, Camilla, travel, travel shopping, vacation shopping
Hilary Rhoda for Camilla x The White Lotus (Ben Watts)

Dreaming of a tropical vacation? We hear you! Now that The White Lotus is back on our screens and brands galore are dropping sunny new campaigns, it’s time for a getaway to beat the NYC chill. Wondering what to pack? We’ve got you covered. From breezy, mix-and-match fashion to versatile sandals and whimsical jewelry, check out our guide for everything you need for an ultra-stylish vacay.

Steve Madden, Linear sandals, $110

(Courtesy of Steve Madden)

Moroccanoil, Argan Oil treatment original, $48

(Courtesy of Moroccanoil)

Guess, Eco Brigitte eyelet shirt, $98

(Courtesy of Guess)

Max Mara, Stretch-cotton shorts, $595

(Courtesy of Max Mara)

Banana Republic, Raffia tote bag, $140

(Courtesy of Banana Republic)

21 Seeds, Cucumber Jalapeño tequila, $33

(Courtesy of 21 Seeds Tequila)

Missoni, Zig Zag bikini, $590

(Courtesy of MyTheresa)

Gucci, Geometric frame sunglasses, $650

(Courtesy of Gucci)

Barefaced, Tinted protection SPF 50+, $50 

(Courtesy of Barefaced)

Camilla, Short lace-up kaftan in “Venus On A Vespa” print, $595

(Courtesy of Camilla)

Miraclesuit, Aphrodite one-piece swimsuit, $188

(Courtesy of Miraclesuit)

Kurt Geiger, Mini Jewel Kensington bag, $225

(Courtesy of Kurt Geiger)

Alexis Bittar, Liquid Lucite Sapling earrings, $295

(Courtesy of Alexis Bittar)

Simkhai, Bex embellished maxi dress, $695

(Courtesy of Simkhai)

Franco Sarto, Nika sandals, $130

(Courtesy of Franco Sarto)

Away x The White Lotus, Resort weekender, $325

(Courtesy of Away)

A.L.C., Miles oversized stretch cotton jacket, $695

(Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman)

Blank NYC, Oyster Bar vest, $98

(Courtesy of Blank NYC)

Chloé, Lauren sneakers, $595

(Courtesy of Net-A-Porter)

BÉIS, The Medium Check-In roller, $308

(Courtesy of BÉIS)

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Valentine’s Day: Sweet, Sultry, & Sharp Gifts...

Last Looks from NYFW: Tia Adeola, Alexis...

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas!

Valentine’s Day: Our Romantic, Glamorous Jewelry Gift...

Our Fave Winter Beauty Picks For Glossy...

Daily Gift Guide: Fabulous Beauty Favorites For...

Daily Gift Guide: Soft Knits, Holiday Heels,...

Daily Gift Guide: Chic Coats, Cozy Knits,...

Alexis Bittar Took Over The St. Regis’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.