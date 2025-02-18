We’re Dreaming Of A Tropical Getaway With These Vacation-Ready Must-Haves!

Dreaming of a tropical vacation? We hear you! Now that The White Lotus is back on our screens and brands galore are dropping sunny new campaigns, it’s time for a getaway to beat the NYC chill. Wondering what to pack? We’ve got you covered. From breezy, mix-and-match fashion to versatile sandals and whimsical jewelry, check out our guide for everything you need for an ultra-stylish vacay.

Steve Madden, Linear sandals, $110

Moroccanoil, Argan Oil treatment original, $48

Guess, Eco Brigitte eyelet shirt, $98

Banana Republic, Raffia tote bag, $140

21 Seeds, Cucumber Jalapeño tequila, $33

Missoni, Zig Zag bikini, $590

Gucci, Geometric frame sunglasses, $650

Barefaced, Tinted protection SPF 50+, $50

Camilla, Short lace-up kaftan in “Venus On A Vespa” print, $595

Miraclesuit, Aphrodite one-piece swimsuit, $188

Kurt Geiger, Mini Jewel Kensington bag, $225

Alexis Bittar, Liquid Lucite Sapling earrings, $295

Simkhai, Bex embellished maxi dress, $695

Franco Sarto, Nika sandals, $130

Away x The White Lotus, Resort weekender, $325

A.L.C., Miles oversized stretch cotton jacket, $695

Blank NYC, Oyster Bar vest, $98

Chloé, Lauren sneakers, $595

BÉIS, The Medium Check-In roller, $308

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.