Chic Report

Who’s Your Crush? The Front Row Shares Their Dream Dates At NYFW!

New York Fashion Week's front row is swooning for these stars

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
NYFW, New York Fashion Week, music, front row, Jessica Andrews, Jenna Lyons, James Aguiar
Jessica Andrews, Jenna Lyons, James Aguiar (Courtesy of BFA)

Swoon! Romance is in the air at New York Fashion Week—look no further than this summer’s coup of editor engagements! But we love a good crush, and so does the front row. Read on to see which stars the top editors, designers, muses, and more are crushing on right now!

Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships, Instagram
My crush is Kamala Harris with a little side of Tim Walz. I’m very excited for November 5, and I hope everyone reading this gets out there and votes.

Jenna Lyons, star, Real Housewives of New York City
It’s not right now—it’s forever. Cate Blanchett.

  Cate Blanchett  (Getty Images)

Kevin Huynh, fashion director, InStyle  
Myself! I’m in my self care era, and I’m all about giving myself positive affirmations in the morning. 

Jessica Andrews, senior content director of shopping, PS
Morris Chestnut has a cameo in Reasonable Doubt on Hulu, so I was feeling him. Who’s the guy that Lori Harvey’s on and off with? Damson Idris! He was at Tommy Hilfiger in a suit, looking like a million bucks. It’s got to be him. And of course, my longtime crush, Usher. I was at his concert this week. It was incredible. And then he was at Ralph Lauren looking like a million bucks, as well. So, it’s all about them.

Paul Andrew, creative director, Paul Andrew and Sergio Rossi
I mean, forever Manu Rios. Need I say more?

Paul Andrew

Paul Andrew (Courtesy)

Alexis Bennett Parker, shopping content lead, Elle
I’m a big football fan, and my husband will be okay with me saying this. I was just watching the interview with Tyreek Hill from the Miami Dolphins and what happened with him being arrested on Sunday. I was like, “Oh, he looks cute right now.” I don’t know what it is. I think it was more so how he handled the situation. I thought he handled it like a leader. I’m attracted to personality and vibes more than physical, so that was attractive.

Christian Juul Nielsen, creative director, Aknvas
Sabrina Carpenter. I’m loving her mood. I’m loving her way hair! When she posted that hair, I was like, “Wait, is she really doing that?” But it’s iconic. Everyone’s doing it, and she looks amazing. I want to see her in Aknvas every single day!

Sabrina Carpenter

James Aguiar, fashion director, Modern Luxury 
My man crushes right now are Glen Powell and Jon Hamm.

Kendall Becker, trend forecaster, Trendalytics
My forever crush is Jacob Elordi.

Brooke Frischer, social lead, Fashionista
I’m perpetually crushing on Kristen Stewart, always.

Copelyn Bengel, accessories editor, Bustle Digital Group 
Always Iris Law, so I’ll say Iris Law.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

You may also like

NYFW: Out & About With The Cut...

NYFW: COS, PatBO, Melitta Baumeister, & More...

Rebecca Hessel Cohen Turned LoveShackFancy’s Runway Into...

NYFW’s Chicsters Share Their Top New York...

Paul Andrew’s In Full Bloom—And Celebrating New...

Christian Juul Nielsen’s New Aknvas Collection Is...

Selena Gomez’s Billionaire Status, Jason Wu’s Backstage...

NYFW: Day 2: Jonathan Simkhai, Prabal Gurung,...

WME Fashion Brings Tresemmé’s Style Studios &...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.