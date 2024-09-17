Who’s Your Crush? The Front Row Shares Their Dream Dates At NYFW!

Swoon! Romance is in the air at New York Fashion Week—look no further than this summer’s coup of editor engagements! But we love a good crush, and so does the front row. Read on to see which stars the top editors, designers, muses, and more are crushing on right now!

Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships, Instagram

My crush is Kamala Harris with a little side of Tim Walz. I’m very excited for November 5, and I hope everyone reading this gets out there and votes.

Jenna Lyons, star, Real Housewives of New York City

It’s not right now—it’s forever. Cate Blanchett.

Kevin Huynh, fashion director, InStyle

Myself! I’m in my self care era, and I’m all about giving myself positive affirmations in the morning.

Jessica Andrews, senior content director of shopping, PS

Morris Chestnut has a cameo in Reasonable Doubt on Hulu, so I was feeling him. Who’s the guy that Lori Harvey’s on and off with? Damson Idris! He was at Tommy Hilfiger in a suit, looking like a million bucks. It’s got to be him. And of course, my longtime crush, Usher. I was at his concert this week. It was incredible. And then he was at Ralph Lauren looking like a million bucks, as well. So, it’s all about them.

Paul Andrew, creative director, Paul Andrew and Sergio Rossi

I mean, forever Manu Rios. Need I say more?

Alexis Bennett Parker, shopping content lead, Elle

I’m a big football fan, and my husband will be okay with me saying this. I was just watching the interview with Tyreek Hill from the Miami Dolphins and what happened with him being arrested on Sunday. I was like, “Oh, he looks cute right now.” I don’t know what it is. I think it was more so how he handled the situation. I thought he handled it like a leader. I’m attracted to personality and vibes more than physical, so that was attractive.

Christian Juul Nielsen, creative director, Aknvas

Sabrina Carpenter. I’m loving her mood. I’m loving her way hair! When she posted that hair, I was like, “Wait, is she really doing that?” But it’s iconic. Everyone’s doing it, and she looks amazing. I want to see her in Aknvas every single day!

James Aguiar, fashion director, Modern Luxury

My man crushes right now are Glen Powell and Jon Hamm.

Kendall Becker, trend forecaster, Trendalytics

My forever crush is Jacob Elordi.

Brooke Frischer, social lead, Fashionista

I’m perpetually crushing on Kristen Stewart, always.

Copelyn Bengel, accessories editor, Bustle Digital Group

Always Iris Law, so I’ll say Iris Law.

