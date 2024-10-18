This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Lorenzo Serafini is now creative director at Alberta Ferretti.

2. Andrea Grilli is now chief executive officer at Off-White.

3. Steff Yotka is now global editorial director at i-D. Jaime Reid is now global creative director at the company.

4. Andrea Sacal is now social editor at Hypebeast.

5. David Ruff is now social media manager at Grazia USA.

6. Isabel Hamburger is now beauty PR manager at Infinity Creative Agency.

7. Carolyn Holtzman is now senior director in the luxury, wines, and spirits division at SHADOW. Emily Kaplowitz is now director in the celebrity and influencer division at the company.

8. Michelle Rivera is now senior account executive at M Booth.

9. Jasmine Ting is now branded content writer at Impact Media.

10. John Lyttle and Boohoo have parted ways.

Plus!

11. KCD is now representing Jennifer Fisher.

12. BPCM is now representing TAG Heuer.

13. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Rose Siard and No Makeup Makeup.

14. Purple PR is now representing PDPAOLA.

15. JBC is now representing Faherty.

16. Magrino is now representing Loopwell.

17. Ergot is now representing Charlie Le Mindu.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.