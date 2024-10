Mark your calendars! The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is officially back—and so are the VS Angels! Tune in on October 15 at 7:00PM EST or 6:00PM CT to watch the live show, which you can stream on the brand’s YouTube channel, Instagram, TikTok, and Amazon Live.

