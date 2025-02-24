Chanel Iman is starting a brand new career: home design guru! After a year in development, the IMG model has officially launched her chic new home brand, Chasa. The label features soft robes, blankets, and candles and mugs with coziness in mind—but they also tell a deeper story. We caught up with Iman on how Chasa came to be, perfecting products, and which major runway moments she can’t wait to share with her four kids!

What inspired you to start your new home brand Chasa?

In my earlier days of modeling, I found myself all over the world, and often I was alone and homesick. It was the little comforts that got me through—it was my favorite candle, my favorite blanket. I decided to create a lifestyle brand that you can count on to bring you comfort in every day, to everyone who needs it.

The name is so unique! How did you come up with it?

Back in my hometown, my family, everyone calls me “Cha Cha”. So, I combined my nickname “Cha Cha” and “casa,” which means “home” [in Spanish], to create the new “Chasa.”

Chasa has a wide product range. Was there a product that was the most challenging to create?

Our robes were the most challenging, because I wanted to make sure the sizes were inclusive for both men and women of all sizes. That’s the only product that we’ve launched so far that has taken extra time to make sure that we got it right.

Let’s talk interior design! When you began modeling, how did you decorate your first apartment?

My first model apartment was very “shabby chic.” It was super cozy, and it felt warm. I had candles everywhere. But I would never decorate my home like that again! I grew out of the “shabby chic” look, and now I go for a clean aesthetic.

What is one piece of furniture that everybody needs in their living space?

As I’ve gotten older, the importance of having a good bed and mattress is crucial so that I can get a good night’s sleep with four kids! That’s the most important thing for me. But I also love hosting, and your living room is your focal point. I always think a cozy couch is really nice to have for guests. It’s a perfect place to throw a Chasa signature blanket over for everyone to snuggle up.

What’s an interior design trend you’ll never try?

I’ve never liked the glass block tiles. They’re very old and so dated, and I would never put it in any of my houses.

Where do you see Chasa going in five years? What are some of your future goals for the brand?

In five years, I see Chasa as a household name. The goal is to become a brand that people love and rely on on in their everyday life. Right now, my vision is focused on building awareness for the brand, establishing trust with customers, and making real, authentic connections. I want people to understand the story and quality behind every piece.

You’re a star in the fashion world as well! Is there a runway moment from your career that you’re excited for your kids to learn about in the future?

There’s been countless runway moments that I’ve had, but one thing I’m most excited to share with them is my journey and how exciting it has been to work with all of the top designers. During my time, there was a lot of “no”‘s and “yes”‘s, but I continued to stay positive and focus on my goals. It’s really special and cool that I was able to work with Alexander Wang and Tom Ford in the beginning of them starting their brands, and it inspired me to start mine. Just being a part of Tom Ford’s first show, with his first collection, is something that I can’t wait to share with my kids—and how cool it is to work with designers before they before they become successful. You grow with the designer. Victoria’s Secret, obviously, was a very, very exciting moment of my career as well. That was a “pinch me” moment, because I had never had wings before. There was one show in particular where they gave me three different wings for each outfit. I just knew that it made me feel…it was a happy moment, and I knew I had reached a milestone.

What else are you up to these days? Any fun projects, shoots, or life updates in the works?

I literally eat, breathe, sleep, thinking of Chasa. So, all I can think is just building my brand and making it a success! That’s really my focus right now.

