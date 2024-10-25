How “Beauty Made in Italy—What’s New/What’s Next” Is Approaching Sustainability!

Ciao! This week, the Italian Trade Agency, Cosmetica Italia – The Personal Care Association, and Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, will host their “Beauty Made In Italy—What’s New/What’s Next!” event in Los Angeles. The organizations’ celebration of the Italian beauty industry will cover numerous fields, including sustainability in beauty—a hot topic facing the industry today.

At the event, sustainability will be prominently featured. One method involves participation from eco-friendly brands on-site. Audiences can discover the latest news and advancements from sustainable labels based in the country, including Olivella, (Comfort Zone), Pettenon Cosmetics, N&B Natural is Better, Fontana Contarini Cosmetics, and Rudy Profumi. Additionally, sustainability will be discussed in our upcoming Beauty Made In Italy panel in Los Angeles, which includes leading Italian beauty brands and businesses.

The event notably precedes Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna in March 2025, which also delves into sustainability. The Italian beauty exhibition features the latest product offerings from numerous brands, as well as advancements in the wider Italian beauty industry. Topics like ingredient sourcing, packaging materials, production, and more all involve environmental friendliness, and will certainly be top of mind during the occasion. We can’t wait to see you there!

