Everything To Know About Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2025!

CosmoProf Worldwide Bologna will return to Italy in March 2025, bringing forth the best of Italian beauty. From fresh product releases to dynamic innovations, there’s a lot to get excited about at the annual Italian beauty expo! Ahead of the special event, read on for the essential information you should know right now.

What is Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna?

Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologne is Italy’s annual beauty exposition event, showcasing the latest innovations in the country’s beauty industry. Held from March 20 to March 23, 2025, the event will host companies and brands across makeup, skincare, haircare, and more to spotlight their latest projects and advancements.

Where will Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna take place?

Cosmopof Worldwide Bologna will be held in Bologna, Italy. The exhibition’s main entrance is stationed at Piazza della Costituzione, 5, 40128 Bologna—allowing for easy access to the event.

Why is Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna significant?

Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna is significant for its gathering of the Italian beauty industry. The event will showcase thousands of brands across sectors including packaging, ingredient sourcing, formulation, and marketing—and all of the new advancements that come with them.

What innovations and new formulations can visitors expect?

Ultimately, Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna spotlights the advancements of the Italian beauty industry. Anticipate discussions and new products with innovative formulas, ingredients, and application methods to stay in the know about the ever-growing beauty field.

How will sustainability be a focus at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna?

Sustainability is a heightened focus at this year’s Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna showcase. Environmental awareness and eco-friendliness will be discussed in numerous ways during Cosmoprof’s various events. Cosmopack will delve into beauty’s supply chain, which will include processes for determining ingredients, sourcing raw materials, and creating packaging. Meanwhile, the Cosmo Perfumery & Cosmetics show will highlight the latest in cosmetics and perfume—a sector where ingredient sourcing and “green” scents have become a greater focus in the 2020’s. Meanwhile, the Cosmo Hair & Nail & Beauty Salon focuses on companies and brands that specialize in spa centers, nail care, hair care, and more—where similar sustainability discussions are taking place.

