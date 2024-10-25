Everybody Wants This: Jennifer Fisher’s the Chavez Collection

In the spirit of the hit Netflix series, Nobody Wants This, Jennifer Fisher hosted an intimate shopping event at her Beverly Hills store last week with a little help from her friends, re: the star of the highly binge-worthy show, Kristen Bell, and celebrity stylist Nicole Chavez. The occasion? Fêting the launch of the Chavez Collection. Unlike the Netflix show, however, it’s clear that everybody wants this. The collection features six unique pieces, including an ear cuff, two huggie silhouettes, and a ring, all for Fall 2024, with additional styles to be launched in January 2025.

With past collections, the brand has found inspiration through fashion icons and cherished individuals in Jennifer’s life, including the best-selling Samira Hoop Collection named after Samira Nasr. The Chavez Collection is no different, and marks a significant milestone for the brand with the introduction of two-tone jewelry—a first for Jennifer Fisher. The pieces pay homage to the effortless style of Chavez, and Rachel Bilson, Sara Riff, Mary Phillips, and Nina Westbrook showed their support by wearing the new Chavez styles, bringing the collection to life. Others swanning around the party included Justine Lupe, Jackie Tohn, Emily Arlook, Joey Zauzig, Monika Blunder, and Tina Craig.

Images: Courtesy of Jennifer Fisher