Ciara Miller Is Ready For “Summer House”—And Summertime!

Ciara Miller is a mainstay on shows like Summer House and The Traitors—and she’s just getting started. The reality star has kicked off her 2025 with whirlwind appearances on both shows, plus a new partnership with European Wax Center that emphasizes self-care and maintenance. We caught up with Miller on her latest projects, fave EWC products, and what it’s really like getting ready for cameras behind the scenes.

How’s your 2025 going so far?

January was the longest month possible, and then February has sped by. But it’s been pretty good, pretty busy so far with the start of Sumer House and The Traitors.

You’ve just partnered with European Wax Center for a Galentine’s Day party. How did that collab come about?

European Wax Center was the first place I ever got waxed, maybe ten or 11 years ago. When they wanted to partner for Galantine’s Day, I was like, “Yeah, of course.” I went in eight, ten years ago, looking to get my first wax for free. I was like, “That’s so funny. I would love to partner with you guys. You guys truly were my first experience at getting waxed at your Georgia locations.” I feel like it’s the moment for girls. Galentine’s is always for the girls to feel like their best self.

What are some of your favorite EWC products, and why?

The Get Smooth Body Polish they have. This body wash polish actually has ingredients in it that help slow down hair growth, which I always love, because I am a hairy girl, unfortunately. It’s the body polish with aloe. They also have their Brightening Ingrown Hair Serum, which I think is great because I am someone who suffers from ingrown hairs—especially around my bikini line. I think it’s the perfect thing to put into your routine, especially in the summertime. In the winter time, when it’s cold outside, you’re not going out in bathing suits! It’s a great winter prep for the summer.

Season 9 of Summer House just premiered on Feb. 12. What made this season different than past ones?

Filming Summer House is always different from season to season, summer to summer. We’re all always going through different things come the summer time. This year was just a year of more clarity. Lindsay being pregnant was so fun. But also, I think the girls are having their little version of like, “Oh my god. Do we need to get our life together?” But it was really fun to support all the housemates in different phases of their life.

What’s a behind-the-scenes element of Summer House that would surprise your fans?

There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes. It would be hard to name one. These episodes are 40-something minutes, [and] you get maybe 15 to 16 of them. We have over 400 hours of footage, if not more. There’s a ton that goes on behind the scenes! We laugh even more than they show us. We’re definitely more…not idiots, but we are definitely idiots more than what needs to be [shown]. We’re in that house, going out, drinking, the environment is crazy, so there’s always stuff that’s going on that doesn’t necessarily make the cut.

You also just appeared on season 3 of The Traitors. What was that experience like for you?

It was so fun. It was crazy! It was definitely going from, you know, one extreme to the other, getting out of Traitors to film Summer House. But it was definitely a great experience. I’ve never played a game [show] before, and I never watched a ton of game shows, but it was a fun experience. I got to know some really great people, but I definitely got to test how good my instincts are, and detecting who people really are. It was a great experiment.

How do you decide what to wear in different scenes on reality TV; is there a method for planning all of your outfits?

I wish I could say I’m so much more organized than I am, but unfortunately I’m not! Filming Summer House, I came back from Traitors and then had to completely switch my wardrobe from cold to hot. I am a last-minute girl. I throw my best outfits together very last-minute. I don’t typically have help. I dress myself for everything. I don’t really use stylists anymore. I have in the past, but I just love experimenting with my look. I’m the best person to play around with it. Sometimes, I have a vision in my head of how I want things to go, and I just try to pull it off as best as possible by myself. There’s really no method. It’s whatever I’m feeling. I’m definitely trying to be in my ’90s era, and I take a lot of inspiration from Destiny’s Child, Aaliyah, Teyana Taylor, and some of these different fashion icons. I try to merge the two and make it current, but also make it myself. I love dressing up. Sometimes, Traitors is such a specific look, so it’s fun to play around.

What are you looking forward to this spring? Any fun plans?

My plan is to leave New York and vacation in a warmer weather climate. I’m so in Summer House airing mode and I’m having a hard time seeing outside of that right now, but no big plans. I just moved, so I’m getting my apartment in order and trying to get new furniture and get settled in this part of my life. I’m going out traveling—until I can’t!

