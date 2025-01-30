Fashion, But Make It Italian!

This article appears in The Daily Front Row’s New York Fashion Week issue.

Steeped in tradition and known for superb craftsmanship, Made in Italy fashion is synonymous with top-notch design and quality for good reason. Without further ado, get acquainted with 75 stylish Italian brands showing at COTERIE this season from February 18–20 at the Javits Center.

With COTERIE just around the corner once NYFW wraps up, a delectable feast of Italy’s finest fashion exports awaits: We’re talking about the curation of top Italian womenwear and accessories labels by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) at the major biannual trade show, which runs February 18–20 at the Javits Center this year.

“The Italian Trade Agency looks forward to this opportunity for American retail buyers and shop owners to interact with our esteemed Made in Italy brands—both with the products and the creative minds behind the collections,” says Erica Di Giovancarlo, Italian Trade Commissioner. This season, there’s lots of newness to explore—around a quarter of ITA’s 75 presenting brands are making their COTERIE debut, for starters. “NYC is the world’s stage, and the gateway for a lot of our brands to actively engage in truly global commerce on the biggest scale,” Di Giovancarlo explains.

In molto exciting news, COTERIE attendees can check out these stylish Italian wares in their full splendor—aka, in motion and on models. This season, ITA is staging an on-site photo shoot lensed by notable fashion photographer Samantha Rapp that will feature stylist-curated looks spanning all 75-plus designers, shown on a mix of runway and editorial models. Plus, to keep caffeinated while tirelessly canvassing the trade show floors, don’t miss ITA’s complimentary espresso bar in its central lounge. For the uninitiated, ITA is all about supporting and promoting the global reach and reputation of all things Made In Italy, which, sartorially speaking, is big business, both on Italian soil and stateside. To wit, fashion is Italy’s third-largest manufacturing sector, an industry comprised of 45,000 companies and nearly 400,000 employees, while in the United States, fashion represents the second-largest import category from Italy.

“American retailers also benefit greatly from ultimately leading their customers to discover world-class Italian craftsmanship from in-the-know independent Italian brands that they’re not going to see everywhere else,” Di Giovancarlo says.

So, without further ado, read on to get familiar with these must-know brands hailing from Italy. Andiamo!

Ready-To-Wear

Adesi Cashmere: The accessories, knitwear, and outerwear from Adesi Cashmere all bring a contemporary flair to staple pieces. The brand specializes in comfort and modern details, from scenic prints to monochrome buttons, zippers, and more. (sisto@adesitex.it)

Andrè Maurice Atelier: Andrè Maurice’s fashion collections merge craft with functional fashion. The designer’s men’s and women’s lines are made in Monferrato, Italy, specializing in high-quality knits, outerwear, separates, and more. (marinella.bertaggia@andremaurice.it)

B-Yu: Expect a subtly rebellious flair to everyday staples peppered with elegant and bohemian influences from B-Yu. The brand’s silky mix-and-match separates, soft overcoats, and more are revamped with a range of details, which can include punchy colors, eclectic prints, and textures like intarsia knits to tasseled hems. (patric@consortium27.com)

Bessi: Bessi, which traces its roots back to 1950, is all about striking color combinations and soft feminine lines imbued with that dolce vita spirit. (antonella@averardobessi.it)

Biancalancia: Produced in Veneto, Italy, Biancalancia’s collections highlight chic separates that can be effortlessly paired together. The brand’s versatile range features suiting, trousers, knitwear, jackets, and more, often in a wide-ranging spectrum of neutral and subtly colored tones. (nicoon5th@gmail.com)

BUN Italy: This brand prides itself on environmentally responsible, fair-wage production and longlasting materials. Functionality is also core to BUN Italy, with elegant jackets, coats, T-shirts, bags, scarves, and more that are both practical and chic. (francesca.miatto@padovafurs.it)

Cinzia Rocca: Specializing in outerwear, Cinzia Rocca is all about stylishly layering pieces to stay warm, from short jackets and capes to coats and parkas. Don’t miss the brand’s equally sharp accessories, like gloves, hats, scarves, and a minimalist handbag line. (denise@cinziaroccausa.com)

Cuantico: New brand Cuantico brings chic experimental takes to classic wardrobe staples. The label’s current collection explores various iterations of collared shirts, creating a sharp attitude to influence its future creations. (chiara.c@cuantico.it)

De Santis by Martin Alvarez: Since 1971, De Santis began in 1971 as Italian founder Aniello De Santis’s fur workshop. However, upon meeting Colombian designer Martin Alvarez, brand leader Carmine De Santis revamped the label as De Santis by Martin Alvarez. Today, the brand’s become known for its sleek dresses, coats, and separates with a modern flair. (vigevanosrllab@gmail.com)

Decata: Quality is core to Decata, a brand stemming from the De Cata family’s roots in textile work since the 1960s. The fashion label specializes in revamped basics from shirting to denim, plus chic eveningwear on a made-to-order basis. (info@jdcstudio.it)

Deha: Minimalist brand Deha, named for the Sanskrit term for “human body,” draws inspiration from the rhythm of movement—a fitting sentiment, as its lightweight pieces bring a sporty spin to mix-and-match separates. (julia.simon@edite.us)

Di Bello by Fontani: Di Bello was first launched by Nick Xhumba in 1994, with an emphasis on high-quality textiles and attention to detail. Since then, the label’s become known for its sharp jackets crafted from leather, cloth, and soft shearling. (dibello@dibello.com)

Gaiofatto: Gaiofatto elevates classic womenswear with a dash of elevated, elegant details. The brand’s ready-to-wear is rooted in the spirit of positive energy, with accents including sheer paneling, ruffled trim, and tonal tweed. (michela@gaiofatto.com)

Garrett: Since 1982, Garrett’s menswear and womenswear has featured a contemporary edgy flair. Leather jackets, soft parkas, and more are all key to the label’s collections, crafted in the label’s closely monitored production cycle. (greta@garrett-grt.com)

Giovanna Nicolai: Giovanna Nicolai’s fashion collections are rooted in sharp tailoring and high-quality materials. Nicolai’s pieces vary from printed dresses and tops, dynamic outerwear, and more. (inquiries@studiomodanyc.com)

Goodmatch: Effortless style is core to Goodmatch’s ready-to-wear collections. Originally founded in Parma, the brand offers an array of coats, suiting, and more, rendered in soft materials and sharp colors. (olgafd@o-division.com)

Irreplaceable di Elisa Giordano: Since 2015, Irreplaceable di Elisa Giordano has embraced an ethos of sustainable style. First founded as a children’s label, the company’s since expanded into womenswear with chic, subtly edgy knits and separates. (giordano.eli@gmail.com)

Isa Belle: Isa Belle’s free-spirited clothing combines bohemian elegance with a relaxed, uncomplicated sensibility. The label’s subtly textured jumpsuits, lightweight dresses, and more are splashed with tonal allover prints, easygoing silhouettes, and hints of lace and sheer detailing. (info@isabelle.it)

La Couverture: Firenze-based brand La Couverture’s outerwear emphasizes texture and feel. The brand’s cozy coats, draped knits, and jackets are elevated by details like colorful floral patterns, tasseled trim, and overlapping prints. (lacouverture.it@gmail.com)

Landi Fancy: Known for its practical and sleek outerwear, the label’s various styles include waterproof jackets, puffers, and overcoats for all seasons. (landi.m@lrlandi.it)

Lavi Couture: Lavi Couture’s chic threads offer elegant silhouettes with dynamic flair. The brand’s separates and dresses often feature delicate details with a contemporary edge, from pretty prints to subtle ruffles to crisp pleating. (jacopo@forishowroom.com)

Le Petit Pulle: Le Petit Pulle’s clean, effortless ready-to-wear is made with versatility in mind. The brand’s collections include subtle and neutral colors across its knitwear, shirts, trousers, and more.(loubna@lamagliasrl.it)

Le Sarte Pettegole: Easy dressing is core to Le Sarte Pettegole. This label’s collections incorporate delicate hues, allover geometric patterns, and smooth textures across its range of shirts and dresses. (michela.petrali@gruppomatteinc.com)

Lorena Benatti: Lorena Benatti’s knitwear is rooted in modernity. The designer’s collections are all about ease, with a variety of sweaters, cardigans, vests, hats, and more covered in smooth ribbing and rich hues. (amministrazione@stambecco.com)

Meimeij: Subtle accents provide a sharp spin to Meimeij’s variety of womenswear. The brand’s tailored dresses, midi skirts, jackets, and more are boosted by accents like buckles, feathers, and monochrome florals. (jacopo@jacopofoti.com)

Montereggi: Montereggi’s outerwear embraces a relaxed mindset. The brand’s soft jackets, puffer coats, and oversize overcoats are elevated with textures and colors both vibrant and neutral, spanning a wide range. (guidoviti@orfatti.it)

Odi Et Amo: Strong lines and statement-making pieces are Odi Et Amo’s forte; fittingly, the brand, which turns 15 this year, is all about bold oversize suiting this season. (amministrazioneodietamo@hotmail.it)

Of handmade: Sustainably made, distinctive knitwear with personality that’s designed to last is the name of the game at Of handmade. (antigone@t3apparel.net)

Pho Firenze: Chic pieces with serious flair are a given for this Florentine brand born in the ’80s. Memorable details like woven textures, feather trim and geometric patterns are designed to stand out. (susan@susanbonomo.com)

Ploumanac’h: Ploumanac’h is based around everyday wear. The brand’s breezy sensibility can be seen across ombré and single-toned lightweight sweaters, joggers, hoodies, tops, and more. (olgafd@o-dvision.com)

Pour Moi Maglieria Italiana: Colors bring a pop of flair to Pour Moi Maglieria Italiana’s relaxed casual line. Its tops, trousers, skirts, light knits, and more are available in loads of vibrant hues, with a dash of subtle neutrals. (pourmoisrls@gmail.com)

Purotatto: Purotatto’s calming collections embrace simplicity and texture. Soft sweaters, pants, coats, T-shirts, and more can be seen throughout the brand’s lineup, combining both practical wear and a calming feel.(jacopo@jacopofoti.com)

Queen Moda Positano: With inspirations from the resort town of Positano, it’s only fitting that Queen Moda Positano is rooted in a divine escapist feel. The brand’s collections features airy dresses that can be easily worn from beach to bar— and everywhere in between. (gentile.maria1863@gmail.com)

Richard Grand: Prioritizing quality and craft, Richard Grand prides itself on its luxe authentic cashmere. The label’s knitwear is manufactured in Perugia, with colorful hues, allover patterns, and soft textiles creating a lineup that’s both joyful and contemporary. (mariarita@richardgrand.com)

Rocco Ragni Bottega Perugina: Dynamic style meets elegant minimalism with this Italian brand’s soft knits, stoles, and vests, which are glamorously accented with scarves, sparkling necklaces, and more. (olgafd@o-dvision.com)

Seventy Venezia: Crafted with refined women in mind, the brand’s minimalist lines include subtly embellished and neutral trousers, tops, jackets, and more, which can all be effortlessly mixed and matched. (jacopo@jacopofoti.com)

Shaft: Shaft specializes in coed denim with a bit of edge. Think blue, black, and brown blazers, bomber jackets, frayed wide-leg jeans, and more, all crafted from the same beloved true blue textile. (olgafd@o-dvision.com)

She’s So: Subtle elegance is woven throughout She’s So. The brand’s neutral trousers, polos, sweaters, and skirts can be easily mixed and matched from their complementary colors and smooth textures. (nicoon5th@gmail.com)

Simona Bonacci: Simona Bonacci’s sharp styles range from classic jackets to mixed-texture dresses, colorful coats, and more. The designer’s collections bring a dash of whimsy to elegant staples, seen in details like floral-printed trims, jewel-toned silks and velvets, and more. (inquiries@studiomodanyc.com)

Soho-T: Comfort with a nonchalant edge is a signature of Soho-T. The brand’s knit sweaters, skirts, tailored separates, and more are designed with a stark neutral palette, subtly elevated by details from allover ribbing to pinstriped patterns. (susan@susanbonomo.com)

Soniavilla: Soniavilla’s collections are rooted in high-quality textiles and comfort. The brand’s cozy sweaters, cardigans, denim, and more feature soft textures and balanced patterns for an easygoing feel. (antonio@tuscanyandcompanynyc.com)

Suprema: Suprema’s sharp jackets, coats, vests, and more are cast in a sharp neutral palette that’s easy to wear. The label’s effortless pieces are further elevated with soft shearling trim, padded textures, and more. (olgafd@o-dvision.com)

Tricot Chic: Tricot Chic blends subtle whimsy and refinement in its fashion collections. The brand’s jackets, trousers, dresses, and knitwear are replete with colorful patterns, fringed trim, and more. (elisabetta.koopman@tricotchic.it)

VLT’s by Valentina’s: Embracing an easygoing approach to dressing, the brand’s signature shirts are covered in patterns that can be worn from day to night, a similar ethos seen across its lightweight dresses. (nicoon5th@gmail.com)

Accessories

YC Whyci Milano: YC Whyci Milano aims to bring sustainable practices to all its pieces. The Italian label crafts its signature elevated shirts, trousers, separates, and outerwear with 100 percent renewable energy, while also recycling 40 percent of its textiles from production. (maria@marialiotti.com)

Alpo Gloves: Alpo Gloves’ signature gloves are renowned for their smooth fit and soft feel. The label’s styles are all made with high-quality leather, cashmere, and suede, ensuring both practicality and quality. (giorgio.portolano@alpoguanti.it)

Alta Moda Belt: Alta Moda Belt has crafted its signature accessories in Italy for more than 50 years, specializing in men’s and women’s belts that range from minimalist to studded. The label’s pieces are all made with versatility and ease in mind. (commerciale@altamodabelt.it)

Angela Caputi Giuggiù: Combining fashion and art, Angela Caputi Giuggiù’s jewelry is both glamorous and intricate. With inspirations ranging from cinema to the natural world, the designer’s pieces feature a variety of eye-catching details, like sculptural shapes, carved textures, and more. (angelacaputi@giuggiu.it)

Barbieri: Since its founding in 1945, Barbieri has specialized in silk scarves. The brand’s pieces come in numerous lengths, prints, colors, and more, ensuring there’s a scarf that suits any aesthetic and taste. (noemi@larioseta.com)

BYE: This brand’s name stands for “Be Your Essence.” It specializes in pieces that expand what “beauty” means. BYE’s outerwear, ready-to-wear, and accessories feature a mix of wide-ranging details from allover prints to subtle pops of color. (alessandra.volpi@tribecashowroom.com)

Campomaggi: Campomaggi was started in 1983 with the goal of creating bags that have a lasting presence. Founder Marco Campomaggi’s objective can be seen in its range of leather women’s and men’s offerings, which include a variety of embellished and minimal tote bags, mini bags, and more. (jenny@jennychaseinc.com)

Cuoieria Fiorentina: This label’s modern accessories range from cargo-pocketed totes to structured shoulder bags and slouchy hobo bags, providing something for everyone. Cuoieria Fiorentina’s collections are also made with a reduced environmental impact, utilizing solar power and renewable energy. (olgafd@o-dvision.com)

De Marquet: Versatility and sustainability are core to De Marquet’s eco-friendly leather handbags. The label’s sharp, structural tote, crossbody, and top-handled bags vary from neutral to vibrant hues—many accented with its elegant, signature swirling monogram clasp. (mcollections.margarita@gmail.com)

Francesca Bianchi Design: The sculptural jewelry crafted by Francesca Bianchi contains more than meets the eye. The label’s necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more undergo a 30-step process to ensure their high quality, seen in details like pavé charms and enamel inlays. (francescabianchidesign@gmail.com)

L’Aura: For accessories blending punch and ease, take a glimpse at L’Aura. The brand’s practical totes, crossbody bags, wristlets, and more are elevated with tonal colors, allover leopard, stripe, and camouflage patterns, and subtly shiny metallic tones. (laura@l-aura.it)

Le Daf: Color is front and center at Le Daf. The Italian brand’s bag range varies from lightly textured totes to soft clutches and shoulder bags, each boosted by complementary and vibrant hues. (fernandopezzuto@dafdesign.it)

Mela: Delicate baubles and bags handcrafted in Southern Italy using organic natural materials like pearls and silk are created by Mela Jewelry’s husband-and-wife duo, Francesco Di Tommaso and Manuela Girone. (vicmelafra@gmail.com)

Pasotti: Since 1956, Pasotti has specialized in high-quality umbrellas. The brand’s practical pieces are elevated with metallic and carved handles, jewel tones, and more, similarly seen across its range of canes and shoehorns. (nicola@pasottiombrelli.com)

Principessa Glam: Whimsy takes center stage at Principessa Glam. The Italian jewelry brand’s range of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and more feature colorful charms, inlay, and patterns, with inspirations from Frida Kahlo to air travel. (info@principessaglam.com)

Roberto Pancani: Roberto and Fabrizio Pancani co-founded the Roberto Pancani brand in 2006, specializing in accessories celebrating the heritage of Tuscany. The brothers’ collection is crafted in Florence, with their high-quality woven techniques instantly identifiable as a brand signature. (info@robertopancani.it)

Visonà Italia 1959: For more than six decades, Visonà has specialized in versatile, beautiful handbags. The label’s leather accessories feature versatile shapes, elevated with accents from tonal stitching to subtle closures. (roykean@aol.com)

Shoes:

A’Ffil: For four generations, A’Ffil has been producing unique beautifully made footwear with durable materials. These kicks are meant to kick it for many years to come. (info@latrento.it)

Brunate: Since 1926, Brunate has specialized in leather shoes that are timeless and classic. The brand’s range includes a wide collection of versatile flats, boots, sneakers, pumps, and more, all manufactured in Italy. (roberto@theprivatedesign.com)

Buttero: Founded in 1974 by Mauro Sani, Buttero initially specialized in riding boots; these days, the brand has expanded to sneakers, ankle boots, loafers, and sandals, all crafted from high-quality leather and suede in Italy. (tobias@buttero.it)

Calò: Responsible consumption is essential for Calò, which is all about classic, stylish footwear that’s produced a “short supply chain” model and high-quality materials for added longevity—seen in its offerings of boots, lace-ups, loafers, and more. (antonio@tuscanyandcompanynyc.com)

Carmens: The multidimensional nature of women is central to Carmens, whose footwear are designed to explore fashion’s ability to release self-expression. The brand’s edgy lineup includes sharp details, like buckled straps, studs, and lugged soles across styles varying from low-height heels to boots and loafers. (roberto@theprivatedesign.com)

Cristina Millotti: Cristina Millotti’s footwear is known for its high-quality and wide-ranging silhouettes. The designer’s collections of pumps, boots, sandals, flats, and more is steeped in her family’s artisanal heritage, continuing their mission to create exquisite shoes since 1967. (roberto@theprivatedesign.com)

Donna Carolina: Donna Carolina’s footwear emphasizes versatility. The brand’s selection of boots, pumps, sneakers, and loafers can be easily mixed and matched from their neutral tones, allowing for day-to-night wear. (emiliano.baccarini@ultramoda.com)

Michele Lopriore: Stylish shoes with a sharp edge are signatures of Michele Lopriore. Gleaming buckles, zippers, and studded trim can all be seen across the label’s pumps, ankle boots, Western boots, and more. (lopriore@icloud.com)

NiS New Italia Shoes: High-quality boots are core to NiS New Italia Shoes. The women’s footwear brand’s lineup of lace-up walking and outdoor boots are boosted with saturated colors and allover textures. (nis@newitaliashoes.it)

Patrizia Bonfanti: Patrizia Bonfanti’s footwear brings a chic take to practical dressing. The brand’s versatile boots, sneakers, and loafers feature a primarily neutral palette and chunky soles for easy day-to-night dressing. (sales@dover.it)

Thierry Rabotin: Thierry Rabotin’s footwear aims to provide women’s shoes that don’t reject comfort for the sake of fashion. The label’s flats, boots, sandals, and more are elevated by two-toned paneling, metallic trim, and more bold details, all featuring its smooth uppers, textured outsoles, and more. (martamckay@thierryrabotin.com)

Voile Blanche: From casual to formal, Voile Blanche’s footwear selection offers something for everyone. Sleek pumps, whimsical lace-up heels, and textured boots, plus thick-soled boots and patterned sneakers are just a few styles that make up its wide-ranging collections. (rob@falcusa.com)

