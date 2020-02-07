The Daily Front Row and Hervé Léger Kick off NYFW at Scarpetta

Last night, The Daily Front Row and Hervé Léger kicked off New York Fashion Week with a fabulous dinner at Scarpetta, inside The James Hotel, at 88 Madison Avenue. The event was co-hosted by Hervé Léger creative director Christian Juul Nielsen and the incomparable Winnie Harlow, who also appears on the cover of the season’s first issue of The Daily Front Row.

Notable guest included Nina Agdal, Jessica Wang, Mariah Strongin, Josie Canseco, Alina Baicova, Cora Emmanuel, Arielle Kebbel, Elena Matei, Sophie Rovenstein, Gabby Westbrook, Haley Kalil, Marianne Fonseca, Megan Williams, Pritika Swarup, Meghan Roche, Samira Rahim, Sophie Sumner, Vlada Roslyakova, and Sophie and Charlotte Bickley, all dressed in their best Hervé Léger.

Tables were decorated with white roses courtesy of FlowerBx and placeards by calligrapher Morgan Miller Bradley.

The meal began with plates of yellowtail sashimi, creamy polenta with fricassee of truffled mushrooms, and a simple roast beet salad. Next came the three-part pasta course, which included Scarpetta’s famous house-made spaghetti with tomato and basil, short rib and bone marrow agnolotti, and duck and foie gras ravioli. Chicken, beef and branzino were on deck next, followed by a fabulous trio of desserts, the highlight of which were the market strawberries with basil granita and cream.

Check out more chic pics from the event below.

