Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Diane von Furstenberg is the latest designer to get into the clothing rental game with the launch of her new subscription service at www.dvflink.com. The new venture offers customers access to a wide range of DVF clothing for day and evening dressing as well as outerwear for a flat monthly fee of $159. Members receive a box of four garments at a time, with unlimited box swaps per month. The program offers members unlimited free shipping and returns, complimentary dry cleaning, and the option to purchase their favorite pieces at an exclusive discount rate.