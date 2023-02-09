It’s here! Our NYFW issue has landed, with fittingly divine cover stars Brooks Nader and her sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane. To celebrate the fashion-filled magazine, the Daily Front Row and Schutz hosted a soirée for the Nader sisters and many of our nearest and dearest at our go-to eatery, Scarpetta.

Sports Illustrated superstar Nader, who just celebrated her birthday in tandem with her “pinch-me moment” fashion week cover was also joined by her adorable parents Holland and Breaux, who were in town from Louisiana to celebrate their girls.

Guests descended on the upscale Madison Avenue restaurant for the private dining experience, each rocking their new season Schutz styles. The brand’s founder, Alexandre Birman, was in NYC from Brazil to greet everyone, and gave a speech about how he had started the phenomenally popular footwear brand when he was just 18-years-old.

Attendees sipped delicious sparkling rosé from heritage wine brand Mumm Napa and caught up while snapping photos at the step and repeat and perusing popular Schutz styles which were on display.

As always, Scarpetta’s signature dishes went down an absolute treat—that spaghetti, need we say more?! Other crowd pleasers were pastas handmade in-house such as Short Rib and Bone Marrow Agnolotti and Cacio e Pepe Ravioli, as well as Roasted Chicken, Branzino, Cinnamon Pannacotta, and to-die-for Espresso Bundini with Salted Caramel and Hazelnut Gelato.

Several chicsters who joined were also spotted in eye-catching, stackable emerald and 18k yellow gold fine jewelry pieces from the new Muzo Essentials line, which is crafted locally in NYC with vibrant Muzo Colombian emeralds. Divine!

The evening’s guestlist brought together Tessa Brooks, Kylie Vonnahme, Natalie DeBanco, Sophie Sumner, Charlotte Bickley, Karina Bik, Tiff Benson, Carrie Berk, Severine Keiming, Olivia Caputo, Sandra Shehab, Jessica Barta Lam, Hampton & Grace Story, Billy Haire, Melissa Reidhead, Bruce Dean, and Freya Drohan and Eddie Roche from the Daily.

See inside the evening, below:

Images: Caroline Fiss Photography

Ps. Read the new issue here!

