Edward Enninful To Exit British Vogue Role, Carolina Herrera’s Show Goes On, Scarpetta Celebrates New Rome Location

Edward Enninful to leave British Vogue EIC role

Didn’t see this coming… Edward Enniful is leaving his position as British Vogue editor-in-chief for a new role at Condé Nast. The well-regarded editor will be taking on a new position as global creative and cultural adviser at Vogue. He’ll still be working with British Vogue as an editorial adviser and continue to report to Anna Wintour. Enninful will also be free to work on other creative endeavors. He begins his new role next year.

Carolina Herrera showed Resort 2024 collection in Rio de Janeiro

Wes Gordon took Carolina Herrera on the road to Rio yesterday for his Resort collection. Despite turbulent weather conditions, the show went on and some models walked the runway holding their shoes and barefoot. “We realized the rain wasn’t going to let up,” Gordon told Vogue after the show. “We said ‘oh, we’ll shoot a video inside,’ but all the girls insisted on walking.” He added, “The show happened because of the models. It was the most emotional I think I’ve ever been.”

Scarpetta celebrated their Rome opening and non-profit partnership with the Food Education Fund

Scarpetta hosted a black tie gala at their flagship restaurant this week. A cocktail hour and seated dinner featured menu offerings from their new Rome location. The menu included a decadent cheese and charcuterie board, oysters Espinoza, crudi, cacio e pepe ravioli, halibut and their famous espresso budino. There was also silent auction to benefit the Food Education Fund, featuring donations from Acqua di Parma, Zegna, David Yurman, and Rationale. Guests included Igee Okafur, Beverly Nguyen, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Dawn Davis, Ryan Clark, and Scarpetta’s John Meadow.

