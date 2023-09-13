The Daily Front Row & GSTQ Celebrate NYFW With A Dinner At Scarpetta

The Daily Front Row raised a glass to NYFW with ‘polished-to-performance’ apparel brand GSTQ and its powerhouse founder Dany Garcia at our favorite Italian eatery, Scarpetta. The celebration took the form of an intimate dinner, with tastemakers from near and far joining in the fun. Let’s discuss!

Guests gathered at the upscale Madison Avenue restaurant’s candle-lit private dining room to catch up over a pre-dinner cocktail or two—not before taking advantage of the photo booth and flipping through the latest issue of the Daily which greeted them upon arrival. Guests sipped margaritas and custom ‘The Spark’ cocktails made with responsibly-sourced ultra-premium tequila Teremana. Teremana fittingly means ‘spirit of the earth’—and oh were people in good spirits ahead of Fashion Month.

Garcia, who founded the luxe apparel brand to bridge the gap between dress codes and between fashion and function, welcomed the well-dressed crowd, introducing them to her team who’ve been mainly with her since day one, and excitedly talked the attendees through what to expect from GSTQ’s first presentation at NYFW, which was set to take place the following morning.

Scarpetta served up a delectable family-style meal of its most crowd-pleasing dishes, such as roasted beet salad, creamy polenta with truffled mushrooms, raw yellowtail, a pasta course of mouth-watering spaghetti, tagliatelle, and short rib and bone marrow agnolotti, as well as roasted chicken, hanger steak, and delightful espresso budino, ricotta cheesecake, and Valrhona chocolate cake to end the night on the perfect note.

Among those in attendance were Tessa Brooks, Olay Noel, Aqua Parios, Cass Dimicco and Matthew Leonard Hoyle, Uche and Clinton Moxam, Tefi Valenzuela, Keke Lindgard, Andrew Matarazzo, Justin Livingston, Zoi Lerma, Yana Bononi, Tiff Benson, Severine Keimig, Mariah Strongin, Bailee Henderson, Katerina Dune, Tyshon Lawrence, Dave Rienzi, Jerrold Smith, GSTQ CEO Katie Mayne, and more.

Images: Caroline Fiss

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.