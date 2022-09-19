NYFW Designers Reveal Who Their First Celebrity Crush Was!

We DMed some of our favorite designers to find out their OG obsessions. We didn’t tell them we might also spill the beans!

Bach Mai

Hugh Grant, James Van Der Beek, or the Black Power Ranger!

Ali O’Neill, Markarian

Chip from Chip & Dale, Rescue Rangers, or every male character from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Patricia Bonaldi, PatBo

My forever crush is Angelina Jolie.

Natalie De’Banco, Bronx and Banco

Channing Tatum!

Rebecca Minkoff

Leonardo DiCaprio! We would follow him around all the clubs.

Sally LaPointe

Joey McIntyre from New Kids on the Block!

Christian Juul Nielsen, Aknvas & Hervé Leger

Helena Christensen on the Versace runway!

Christian Siriano

Zac Efron, duh!

Willy Chavarria

Linda Blair. I was mad for her!

Jonathan Simkhai

Zack from Saved By the Bell!

Tara Rudes Dann, L’AGENCE

My wall was filled with magazine clippings of Johnny Depp, Kirk Cameron, and Corey Haim. I wanted to marry all three!

Adam Lippes

Lisa Bonet was my first crush. She was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen.

Fernando Garcia & Laura Kim, MONSE & Oscar de la Renta

Princess Diana.

