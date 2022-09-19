NYFW Designers Reveal Who Their First Celebrity Crush Was!

We DMed some of our favorite designers to find out their OG obsessions. We didn’t tell them we might also spill the beans!
Bach Mai
Hugh Grant, James Van Der Beek, or the Black Power Ranger!
Ali O’Neill, Markarian
Chip from Chip & Dale, Rescue Rangers, or every male character from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Patricia Bonaldi, PatBo
My forever crush is Angelina Jolie.
Natalie De’Banco, Bronx and Banco
Channing Tatum!
Rebecca Minkoff
Leonardo DiCaprio! We would follow him around all the clubs.
Sally LaPointe
Joey McIntyre from New Kids on the Block!
Christian Juul Nielsen, Aknvas & Hervé Leger
Helena Christensen on the Versace runway!
Christian Siriano
Zac Efron, duh!
Willy Chavarria
Linda Blair. I was mad for her!
Jonathan Simkhai
Zack from Saved By the Bell!
Tara Rudes Dann, L’AGENCE
My wall was filled with magazine clippings of Johnny Depp, Kirk Cameron, and Corey Haim. I wanted to marry all three!
Adam Lippes
Lisa Bonet was my first crush. She was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen.
Fernando Garcia & Laura Kim, MONSE & Oscar de la Renta
Princess Diana.
