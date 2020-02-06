Issue 1 of The Daily Front Row Is Here!

The first issue of The Daily Front Row is here and it is fabulous! Full of insightful interviews with the likes of Winnie Harlow, Maye Musk, and Christian Juul Nielsen, clever quizzes, hysterical bits and barbs, and an anonymous and illuminating little discussion with one very disgruntled fashion insider that is sure to have the front rows buzzing.

Make sure to pick up your free copy outside all the major shows today or read the full issue below.

