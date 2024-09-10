Christian Juul Nielsen’s New Aknvas Collection Is Inspired By Summer Camp & Brat Summer

New York Fashion Week‘s Spring 2025 shows are under way—and we’re taking you backstage with us. Christian Juul Nielsen brought a burst of color to Hudson Yards on Monday with his latest Aknvas designs. His blooming Spring 2025 line features an array of punchy and light colors across sexy shirts, bloomers, and lace and sheer dresses—complete with the brand’s first handbag collection! Below, we caught up with Christian to chat hometown inspirations, post-show rituals, and the runway beats he has on repeat!

What are some of the inspirations on your mood board this season?

The inspiration this season is Nordic Midsommar camp. It comes in three sections. The first one is called “Urban Scout,” the scond one is “Monochromatic Flower Field,”, and the third one is “Radiant You.”. It’s very Denmark. It’s very taking me back to the summers in Denmark, when I would go to summer camps. Every summer, we would get ready for the for the trip. You get your outfit on, you wear your scarf as a scout, you have your little bag—which, we’re now launching bags. Everyone coming ready for the scout for the trip. Little by little, the kids run into the flower fields, or monochromatic flower fields, and you’ll see flowers stuck in the in the leg openings of the of the boys, flowers on the girls, flowers everywhere. 3D flowers. As the night hits, all the kids run into the forest where they’re sort of playing in the forest, the dew of the grass gets stuck on them, and it’s reflecting on the midnight sky of the Midsommaer.

Beautiful! What are you looking forward to doing after the show?

I had food poisoning, so I can’t wait to go to a restaurant and have a real meal again. I’ve been eating rice all week. I lost some kilos!

Do you have any pre-show rituals?

No!

Are there any specific songs or music you’ve been listening to at Fashion Week?

No one specific, but this season we’ve been listening to Charlie XCX a lot. She’s also the first song and in the soundtrack [to the show].

Have you had a brat summer?

Yes!



Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.