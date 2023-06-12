Michelle Ochs Named Creative Director Of Hervé Léger, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Tiffany & Co’s Newest Face, And More!

Michelle Ochs is now creative director at Hervé Léger

Hervé Léger has announced that award-winning Parsons alum Michelle Ochs is its new creative director, overseeing all creative aspects of both the ready to wear and sportswear collections. Ochs, who’s also a former Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, finalist for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, as well as a nominee for the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award, has most recently been at the helm of her own luxury brand, Et Ochs. Ochs takes over from Christian Juul Nielsen, and will present her first offering this September during the New York Fashion Week schedule. Melissa Lefere-Cobb, senior vice president and division head of Hervé Léger at Centric said of the appointment.“Michelle’s passion for creating unique and striking designs, combined with her deep understanding of the female form, will be instrumental in driving the growth and success of Hervé Léger. We are thrilled to welcome this celebrated designer to our team.” To date, Ochs’ designs have been worn by the likes of Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Kate Hudson, and more and her sleek, tailored, and sharp silhouettes have been winning over fans since she got her start in the industry back in 2008. Watch this space!

Tiffany & Co. welcome newest house ambassador Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has joined the Tiffany & Co. family. The supermodel, businesswoman, and style star is seen in new imagery wearing key pieces from Tiffany’s esteemed high jewelry collection, Blue Book 2023: Out of the Blue, which

celebrate Jean Schlumberger and his fascination with oceanic creatures. The collection will debut in two phases over the course of 2023 with various themes embodying aquatic life. “It is an incredible honor to partner with such an iconic jeweler with a rich history,” the mom-of-two said. “I am very proud to be a part of this legacy and the Tiffany & Co. family.”

Steven Lagos wins Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023

LAGOS founder and creative director Steven Lagos was honored for his expertise as an entrepreneur, designer, master jeweler, and art collector by Ernst & Young. Lagos was chosen as the Greater Philadelphia winner; the area which the family-ran brand calls home. As a regional winner, Lagos is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards which will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum, one of the country’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. Congrats!

