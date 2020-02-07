The Selects Sneak Peek: LIE and Hidden Forest Market

The Selects is bringing the best of Korean fashion to NYFW with a presentation on February 10. This year, the group is showing the work of 12 designers across 10 brands. In the days leading up to the show The Daily is catching up with some of these unique talents to learn more about them!

1. Chung Chung Lie, LIE

@liecollection_ @chungchunglie

Hometown: Seoul

Years in fashion: 10

Zodiac sign: Cancer

First fashion job: Menswear

Hobby: Boxing

Pairs of shoes in the closet: 24

Fave book: The Little Prince

Ultimate style icon: Kate Moss

Dream vacation: Drinking champagne on the beach with my love

Fave movie: The Lord of the Rings

How to achieve good style: Express yourself

Biggest strength: Positivity

Three words to describe LIE: Love, identity, expression

Fall 2020 inspo: Rude boys

Available at: Boutiques around the world, including New York

2. Ji Hyun Hwang and Sung Jun Cho, Hidden Forest Market

@hiddenforestmarket @neul.official

Hometown: Seoul

Years in fashion: 16

Zodiac sign: Pisces

First fashion job: Senior designer at Moschino

Fave bands: Nirvana and U2

Hobbies: Going to bookstores and exercising

Hero designers: Rei Kawakubo and Franco Moschino

Fave book: The Age of Adolescence

Ultimate style icons: Steve McQueen and Romy Schneider

Paris of shoes in the closet: 150

Travel recommendation for Korea: Restaurants in Seoul, Jejudo, and Busan

Fave Korean food: Mom’s home cooking, especially Kimchee jjigae

Three words to describe Hidden Forest Market: Essential, comfortable, timeless

Fall 2020 inspo: Romantic garden, mountaineering royalty

Available at: Need Supply Co., Galeries Lafayette, and more

