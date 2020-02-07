The Selects Sneak Peek: LIE and Hidden Forest Market

The Selects is bringing the best of Korean fashion to NYFW with a presentation on February 10. This year, the group is showing the work of 12 designers across 10 brands. In the days leading up to the show The Daily is catching up with some of these unique talents to learn more about them!
1. Chung Chung Lie, LIE
@liecollection_ @chungchunglie
Hometown: Seoul
Years in fashion: 10
Zodiac sign: Cancer
First fashion job: Menswear
Hobby: Boxing
Pairs of shoes in the closet: 24
Fave book: The Little Prince
Ultimate style icon: Kate Moss
Dream vacation: Drinking champagne on the beach with my love
Fave movie: The Lord of the Rings
How to achieve good style: Express yourself
Biggest strength: Positivity
Three words to describe LIE: Love, identity, expression
Fall 2020 inspo: Rude boys
Available at: Boutiques around the world, including New York
2. Ji Hyun Hwang and Sung Jun Cho, Hidden Forest Market
@hiddenforestmarket @neul.official
Hometown: Seoul
Years in fashion: 16
Zodiac sign: Pisces
First fashion job: Senior designer at Moschino
Fave bands: Nirvana and U2
Hobbies: Going to bookstores and exercising
Hero designers: Rei Kawakubo and Franco Moschino
Fave book: The Age of Adolescence
Ultimate style icons: Steve McQueen and Romy Schneider
Paris of shoes in the closet: 150
Travel recommendation for Korea: Restaurants in Seoul, Jejudo, and Busan
Fave Korean food: Mom’s home cooking, especially Kimchee jjigae
Three words to describe Hidden Forest Market: Essential, comfortable, timeless
Fall 2020 inspo: Romantic garden, mountaineering royalty
Available at: Need Supply Co., Galeries Lafayette, and more
