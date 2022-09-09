The Daily Front Row & LAGOS Fête Olivia, Aurora, And Sophia Culpo At Scarpetta

The only thing better than celebrating a cover star? Celebrating a whole set! The Daily Front Row and LAGOS jewelry toasted to Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia Culpo over an intimate dinner at Manhattan’s famed Scarpetta restaurant last night. Here’s what went down!

The trio were in town to not only celebrate their first-ever cover together (our pre-NYFW issue) but to also attend this weekend’s annual Fashion Media Awards, where Olivia will receive the Celebrity Entrepreneur accolade.

On the eve of New York Fashion Week officially kicking off, guests arrived to a private dining room at Madison Avenue’s Scarpetta and chatted about their plans for the week ahead while discovering the latest sparkling pieces from LAGOS. Attendees enjoyed champagne…or (for those of us with deadlines to make and early call times!) chilled Fiji Water.

Ok, now to the mouth-watering stuff: chicettes fueled up on the eatery’s most delicious dishes, including tuna ‘susci’ with truffle, braised short rib, cacio e pepe ravioli, papardelle, grilled branzino, roasted chicken, espresso budino, and valrhona chocolate cake with banana toffee sauce.

Among those who joined the Culpos and team Daily for the celebration were Kate Lagos, Tessa and Cole Barton, Josie Canseco, Braxton Berrios, Mary Lawless Lee, Jess Wang, Mary Leest, Nastya Swan, Emma Brooks McAllister, Zack Lugo Melany Rodriguez, Diana Madison, Aqua Parios, Sophie Sumner, Carrie Berk, Tiff Benson, Adelina Persaud, Charlotte Bickley, and more.

See inside the gem of an evening below.

Images: Caroline Fiss Photography

