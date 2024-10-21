Gucci Is Heading To Florence For Its Cruise 2026 Show!

Pack your bags! On May 15, 2025, Gucci will host its Cruise 2026 runway show in Flounce, Italy. The brand shared the news this weekend, noting the location as its birthplace in 1921—a core inspiration for creative director Sabato de Sarno. The show follows de Sarno’s well-received Spring 2025 runway at Milan Fashion Week, as well as his last Cruise 2025 show in London.

H&M Is Releasing Its Pre-Loved Designer Collaborations For A Limited Time

H&M‘s become known for its viral designer collaborations—and to celebrate their 20th anniversary, the brand is bringing back its greatest hits! Starting October 24, drops will be released on select dates in various countries, including France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, The United Kingdom, The United States, and Germany—culminating in an online launch on October 31. With all pieces sourced from international vintage retailers and secondhand platform Sellpy, the brand is aiming to bring its previous creations a new life. Expect to see collabs by Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney, Jimmy Choo, Lanvin, Versace, Balmain, Moschino, Mugler, Rabanne, and more!

All images: Courtesy of H&M

The CFDA & Frazier Family Foundation Launch The Empowered Vision Award

The CFDA‘s latest project has been revealed! The organization is launching the Empowered Vision Award with the Andréa W. and Kenneth C. Frazier Family Foundation, according to CFDA.com. Bestowed to independent Black designers, the honor includes a $100,000 financial grant, plus an additional $100,000 for a year-long mentorship program. Ultimately, the Empowered Vision Award aims to reduce information that’s been limited for Black designers over the years. Naturally, it’s led by an all-star selection committee that will choose a winner: Alastair McKimm, Carlos Nazario, Corey Stokes, Diane von Furstenberg, Emilie Rubinfeld, Shiona Turini, Stephanie Horton, and Walter Frye. We can’t wait to see the award’s impact on fashion’s future—and who the first winner will be!

New York Magazine’s Media Elite List Features Will Welch, Willa Bennett, & More!

Wondering who’s topping the A-list in media these days? New York magazine certainly does! For its 2024 Power Issue, the magazine gathered a group of 57 top editors, entrepreneurs, and more to share their thoughts on the state of media today. Of course, top figures in fashion media made the cut—including Will Welch, Willa Bennett, Eva Chen, Samira Nasr, and Mel Ottenberg. For their full insights, you can check out the juicy new feature now on NYMag.com!

The Academy Museum Gala Returns For A Starry Night!

On Saturday, the Academy Museum Gala returned to its namesake institution for its fourth annual event. The star-studded gathering notably honored Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno, and Quentin Tarantino for their contributions to cinema. Throughout the course of the evening, presented by Rolex, $11 million was raised for the museum’s exhibitions, filmmaking education, and film programs. Guests included Selena Gomez, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne Ayo Edibiri, Demi Moore, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Scott, Eva Longoria, Nicole Richie, Sofia Richie Grainge, Kerry Washington, Kirsten Dunst, Cooper Koch, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and more.

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

