Glamorous Red Carpet Looks We Love At The 2025 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is back, taking the south of France by storm with a burst of glamour. Until May 24, celebrities will be showcasing their upcoming films and productions, complete with numerous premieres, photocalls, galas, and red carpets. With a surprising new dress code in place, everyone’s been waiting to see what the Cannes fashion scene will look like this year—and stars have stepped out in style, from sharp suits to glittering gowns. Below, discover what stylish guests from Jennifer Lawrence to Kristen Stewart, Halle Berry, and more have worn during the stylish event.

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior

Kristen Stewart in Chanel

Dakota Johnson in Gucci

Julianne Moore in Bottega Veneta

Helena Christensen in Balenciaga

Carla Bruni in Vivienne Westwood & Chopard jewelry

Natalie Portman in Dior Haute Couture

Halle Berry in Gucci

A$AP Rocky in Saint Laurent

Robert Pattinson in Dior Homme

Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga

Zoey Deutch in Chanel

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Balenciaga

Anja Rubik in Saint Laurent

Patrick Schwarzenegger in Balenciaga

Paul Mescal in Gucci

