Glamorous Red Carpet Looks We Love At The 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Stars stepped out in Chanel, Dior, Gucci, and more during the formal affair

by Aaron Royce
Natalie Portman (Courtesy of Dior), Kristen Stewart (Courtesy of Chanel), Carla Bruni (Courtesy of Chopard)

The Cannes Film Festival is back, taking the south of France by storm with a burst of glamour. Until May 24, celebrities will be showcasing their upcoming films and productions, complete with numerous premieres, photocalls, galas, and red carpets. With a surprising new dress code in place, everyone’s been waiting to see what the Cannes fashion scene will look like this year—and stars have stepped out in style, from sharp suits to glittering gowns. Below, discover what stylish guests from Jennifer Lawrence to Kristen Stewart, Halle Berry, and more have worn during the stylish event. 

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior

Jennifer Lawrence (Courtesy of Dior)

Kristen Stewart in Chanel 

Kristen Stewart (Courtesy of Chanel)

Dakota Johnson in Gucci

Dakota Johnson (Courtesy of Gucci)

Julianne Moore in Bottega Veneta 

Julianne Moore (Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

Helena Christensen in Balenciaga

Helena Christensen (Courtesy of Balenciaga)

Carla Bruni in Vivienne Westwood & Chopard jewelry 

Carla Bruni (Courtesy of Chopard)

Natalie Portman in Dior Haute Couture

Natalie Portman (Courtesy of Dior)

Halle Berry in Gucci

Halle Berry (Courtesy of Gucci)

A$AP Rocky in Saint Laurent

A$AP Rocky (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Robert Pattinson in Dior Homme

Robert Pattinson (Courtesy of Dior)

Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga

Nicole Kidman (Courtesy of Balenciaga)

Zoey Deutch in Chanel

Zoey Deutch (Courtesy of Chanel)

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Courtesy of Gucci)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Balenciaga

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (Courtesy of Balenciaga)

Anja Rubik in Saint Laurent

Anja Rubik (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Patrick Schwarzenegger in Balenciaga

Patrick Schwarzenegger (Courtesy of Balenciaga)

Paul Mescal in Gucci

Paul Mescal (Courtesy of Gucci)

