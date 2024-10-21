Saks kicked off the weekend in style with a colorful celebration! On Friday night, fashion director Roopal Patel hosted a chic cocktail soirée at the beloved L’Avenue At Saks, which honored AFEW Rahul Mishra and AK|OK Anamika Khanna’s launches at the retailer.

During the event at L’Avenue’s chalet-themed digs—bedecked in bright flowers and greenery for the occasion— attendees sipped specialty cocktails and mingled while meeting Mishra and Khanna themselves. Both designers’ colorful dresses, separates, and jewelry were worn by numerous guests in attendance, including Olivia Palermo, Kat Graham, Liza Koshy, and Coco Rocha. For a sweet touch, Saks served an array of Indian desserts like jalebi, gulab jamun, and motichoor ladoo—which everyone got to take home!

The special night was complete with lively music from DJ Priyanka Podjale. Before leaving, guests were given bracelets and rings from AFEW Rahul Mishra and AK|OK Anamika Khanna’s latest collections—which you can discover now on Saks.com!

Chic attendees included Fern Mallis, Zizi Strater, Matthew Cancel, James Conran, Mickey Boardman, Julia Chafe, Bruno Chafe, Deepa Lakhani, Jay Lakhani, Devanshi Garg Sareen, Divya Mishra, Diva Dhawan, Leticia Ossa Daza, Coco Bassey, Nidhi Sunil, Raja Kumari, Mona Patel, Payal Shah, Abi Hoffman, Alioune Badara Fall, Surya Garg, and The Daily Front Row’s Nandini Vaid and Aaron Royce.

Below, check out more of the night’s chic guests in attendance!

All images: BFA.com

