The Daily Darren: Clarins Celebrates Beauty Icons, Timeless Style & Austin Butler’s Latest Role

Hollywood, high fashion, and a little bit of indulgence—this week’s column has it all. From Clarins’ star-studded 75th-anniversary bash (complete with an iconic Gwen Stefani performance) to Austin Butler bringing his signature cool to Breitling, it’s all about icons making their mark. And if a little rest and relaxation is on your mind, I’ve got the scoop on Hotel Esencia’s newly revamped spa—where Mayan tradition meets cutting-edge wellness. Keep reading for all the glamour and getaway inspiration you need!

CLARINS BEAUTY ICONS BASH

If there’s one thing Hollywood knows how to do, it’s throw a fabulous party—and Clarins pulled off a beauty bash for the books! The skincare powerhouse transformed the rooftop of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures into a dazzling red-lit wonderland for an evening celebrating “Beauty Icons.” And let’s just say, the guest list was just as iconic as the products being toasted. Kate Bosworth, Maude Apatow, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jodie Turner-Smith, Nara Smith, Lucky Blue and Elsa Hosk were among the glam crowd soaking up the breathtaking L.A. skyline. The museum rooftop, bathed in Clarins’ signature red glow, set the stage for a night of elegance, indulgence, and just the right amount of Hollywood magic. And of course, there was no shortage of chic bites courtesy of Jean-Georges (because let’s be real, great food is non-negotiable at a party like this). The moment that had everyone buzzing was when Gwen Stefani took to the stage for a performance of some of her (and No Doubt’s) most memorable hits, the entire rooftop was bopping!

Fresh from his win on The Traitors, Dylan Efron was in great spirits. He told me he’s excited to enter his fashion era, and when I asked about his dream collaboration he didn’t hesitate—Calvin Klein of course! With his newfound star power and effortless cool, something tells me it won’t be long before we see him fronting a major campaign.

With over 70 years of ground breaking French beauty innovation under its belt, Clarins knows a thing or two about standing the test of time, and this night was a love letter to the timeless power of great skincare. The real stars of the night—the beauty icons themselves! Clarins showcased its most beloved products, from the cult-favorite Double Serum (glow goals!) to those dreamy Lip Oils and the Total Eye Lift that keeps you looking refreshed, no matter how late the after-party goes.

Austin Butler Named Breitling Ambassador

Austin Butler has just been named the latest face of Breitling, joining the brand’s elite “Squad” as the ambassador for the new Top Time B31. If there’s anyone who can bring a bit of Hollywood cool to the world of high-precision timepieces, it’s Butler. Speaking about his new role, Butler said, “Breitling, for me, is about adventure and pushing the limits of what’s possible. The Top Time speaks to the way I’ve always wanted to live my life: free and ready to rock ‘n’ roll. It’s a thrill to be part of the squad.” With his signature blend of old-school charm and modern-day edge, Butler is the perfect fit for Breitling’s latest chapter.

Planning a pampering getaway? Hotel Esencia Unveils Newly Renovated Spa

Set amidst 50 acres of lush jungle, the all-new Esencia Spa is a sanctuary of restoration and renewal. Designed in the timeless palapa style of the Yucatán, its soaring thatched ceilings and circular flow harness the natural energy of its surroundings. At the heart of the experience is the Mayan organic kitchen, where therapists craft bespoke balms and teas from freshly gathered herbs. Signature treatments begin with an ancestral energy cleansing ritual, setting the stage for holistic therapies that touch all five senses.

Hotel Esencia owner Kevin Wendle describes the renovation as a fusion of ancient wisdom and cutting-edge technology, introducing innovations like a sensory deprivation tank, infrared sauna, and ice chamber. These modern additions join signature rituals such as the Golden Honey Delight and the revered Temazcal sweat lodge, offering a deeply transformative wellness journey. With a perfect balance of tradition and innovation, Esencia Spa sets a new gold standard for modern wellbeing in the heart of the Riviera Maya.

