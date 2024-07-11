Winona for Harper’s Bazaar

In the August 2024 Performance issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Winona Ryder graces the cover and dives deep into her cinematic reunion with Tim Burton for the Beetlejuice sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, where she reprises her role as Lydia Deetz. Discussing the character’s depth, Ryder shares, “Lydia’s complexity mirrors stages of my own life, making the role deeply personal and reflective of my journey.” She reflects on her evolution in Hollywood, the pressures of social media, and revisits her iconic styles and characters. Ryder was shot by Liv Liberg and styled by Vanessa Reid. Fans can dive into this intimate portrayal and Ryder’s candid thoughts on fame, fashion, and personal growth on Harper’s BAZAAR’s YouTube series “Building Character.”

Zendaya challenges Roger Federer in new On Running campaign

Zendaya is hitting the courts! In a new campaign for On Running, the actress challenges tennis champ Roger Federer to a game of air tennis. The clip—which you can watch below on Instagram Reels—is quickly going viral, finding Federer and Zendaya facing each other on the courts (and filmed in a similar style as her hit tennis flick Challengers). The moment follows Zendaya’s appointment as On Running’s new ambassador, previously announced in June.

MCM and Harper Collective team up for a sustainable collaboration

MCM is embracing sustainability in its latest collaboration with Jaden Smith and Sebastian Manes’s luggage brand Harper Collective. The pair have teamed up on a new co-branded launch, featuring three glossy sizes of Harper’s hard-shell rolling suitcases—all crafted with 70% recycled ocean plastics. For an MCM spin, handles are trimmed in leather covered in the German brand’s signature Visetos monogram and lined with its upcycled quilted nylon. The range is complete with by luggage tags made from its reused Maxi Visetos textiles. However, the collab’s also embracing new technologies; Smith will lead a new campaign for the collection crafted with CGI, and each piece includes a blockchain-linked NFC chip made by Temera as a certificate of its authenticity. The limited-edition collaboration can be found at MCM’s flagship boutiques, as well as Harper Collective’s website and shop at Selfridges London.

Todd Snyder taps John Hardy for a nautical jewelry collection

Surf’s up! John Hardy is embracing the spirit of the sea with a new collaboration with Todd Snyder. The pair have joined forces on a 7-piece capsule collection, paying homage to East Coast style and Snyder’s own favorite John Hardy pieces. Their collection include Hardy’s Dog Tag pendants, Double Wrap bracelets, ID bracelets, and signature rings—given a sharp Snyder twist with details from orange and brown beadwork to nautical anchor insignias. The collection, which retails from $550 to $995, can now be found in John Hardy’s New York stores and website, as well as Snyder’s website and select stores.

