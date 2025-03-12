LaQuan Smith Parties In The Ring For His Latest Puma Collection!

Who’s ready to rumble? LaQuan Smith certainly was this week, gathering guests at Church Street Boxing to celebrate his second collaboration with Puma. The edgy, chic cocktail party emphasized sport and style while toasting the designer’s new collection—which was on full display throughout the underground gym.

During the event, guests mingled with martinis and vespers while taking in Smith’s Puma collab. The full range includes low-top and mid-height sneakers, baby tees, breakaway pants, athleisure, a bodysuit, and boxing short-style skorts in a sharp palette of red, black, navy, white, and silver. Attendees were quick to shop the collection on-site—and soon ran out of the sporty Speedcat Mid Satin sneaker! With a DJ booth set up in the gym’s main boxing ring, spirits were high from a soundtrack of Rihanna, Destiny’s Child, Usher, and more. For a cheeky NYC twist, Smith cast all of the venue’s punching bags with LaQuan Smith x Puma logos. The designer also brought his own luxe flair to the affair with delectable caviar from Pearl Street Caviar—which smoothly complemented bites like roasted octopus, bruschetta, and beef tartare.

Attendees included Ming Lee Simmons, Ellen von Unwerth, Larsen Thompson, Nastasya Generalova, Vanessa Fuchs, Annabel Iwegbu, Jake Henry Smith, Sonia Tucker, Aurora Messel, Jess Xu, K.O. Asante, Justn Lopez, Ariana Mason, Izabela Guedes, Victoria Jacobi, Olivia Duncan, Ishmeal Kaisamba, Ellis Ketter, Olivia Hurst, Nora Symphony, Broderick Hunter, Simone Leon, Jordun Love, Amira, Tanyka Renee, Tahiry Bah, Shane Mosley, and more.

All images: BFA/Rommel Demano

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.