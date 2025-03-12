Events

LaQuan Smith Parties In The Ring For His Latest Puma Collection!

The designer celebrated his latest collab with a slick party at Church Street Boxing

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Puma, LaQuan Smith, collaborations, parties, events, fashion
Nastasya Generalova, LaQuan Smith, and Larsen Thompson (BFA/Rommel Demano)

Who’s ready to rumble? LaQuan Smith certainly was this week, gathering guests at Church Street Boxing to celebrate his second collaboration with Puma. The edgy, chic cocktail party emphasized sport and style while toasting the designer’s new collection—which was on full display throughout the underground gym.

During the event, guests mingled with martinis and vespers while taking in Smith’s Puma collab. The full range includes low-top and mid-height sneakers, baby tees, breakaway pants, athleisure, a bodysuit, and boxing short-style skorts in a sharp palette of red, black, navy, white, and silver. Attendees were quick to shop the collection on-site—and soon ran out of the sporty Speedcat Mid Satin sneaker! With a DJ booth set up in the gym’s main boxing ring, spirits were high from a soundtrack of Rihanna, Destiny’s Child, Usher, and more. For a cheeky NYC twist, Smith cast all of the venue’s punching bags with LaQuan Smith x Puma logos. The designer also brought his own luxe flair to the affair with delectable caviar from Pearl Street Caviar—which smoothly complemented bites like roasted octopus, bruschetta, and beef tartare.

Ariana Mason, Izabela Guedes, Victoria Jacobi

Ishmeal Kaisamba, Ellis Ketter

Attendees included Ming Lee Simmons, Ellen von Unwerth, Larsen Thompson, Nastasya Generalova, Vanessa Fuchs, Annabel Iwegbu, Jake Henry Smith, Sonia Tucker, Aurora Messel, Jess Xu, K.O. Asante, Justn Lopez, Ariana Mason, Izabela Guedes, Victoria Jacobi, Olivia Duncan, Ishmeal Kaisamba, Ellis Ketter, Olivia Hurst, Nora Symphony, Broderick Hunter, Simone Leon, Jordun Love, Amira, Tanyka Renee, Tahiry Bah, Shane Mosley, and more.

All images: BFA/Rommel Demano

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Parties, Parties, Parties: Banana Republic x The...

Aerin Lauder Celebrates Her Blooming New Book...

The New York Junior League’s Winter Ball...

Red Carpet Looks We Loved From The...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Norman Reedus’ Art Show,...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Diptyque’s Jazz Club, Cinq...

TIME Magazine Honored Its 2025 Closers List...

Cosmopolitan’s Love Ball Hard Launches For Valentine’s...

Inside The Daily Front Row & Cole...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.