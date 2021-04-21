Daily News: Proenza Schouler “Excited” For NYFW, Prabal Launches Bridal, BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s New Gig, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Proenza Schouler tease in-person NYFW show

News continues to slowly trickle in regarding the return to in-person NYFW events and shows this coming September. The latest brand to put their name in the ring: Proenza Schouler! In a Zoom with Parrish Museum’s new art director, Kelly Taxter, on Tuesday evening, designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez said they’re “looking forward” to putting on a live show again. “Nothing compares to seeing something in 3D,” McCollough agreed. Watch this space!

Prabal Gurung makes a foray into bridal

Much to the delight of his fans, Prabal Gurung has launched a 12-piece bridal collection. Aptly called ‘A Love Letter,’ the line is comprised of sustainably-minded, made in NYC, size-inclusive dresses of varying length and fabrications, as well as chic separates, which retail from $2,985 to $10,000. “This collection serves as a love letter to the bold, the beautiful, the phenomenal, and the courageously authentic individuals we know are are fortunate enough to love,” the designer said when announcing the collection. See a sneak peek below:

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is Tiffany & Co.’s newest global ambassador

Tiffany & Co. has announced its newest star: Rosé, of the global phenomenon girl group BLACKPINK. Rosé will front the 2021 Tiffany HardWear digital campaign, which officially launches this Friday, showcasing the collection’s 18k yellow and rose gold links accented with pavé diamonds. In a release, the 24-year-old Korean-New Zealand singer said: “I’ve always loved wearing Tiffany jewelry. To be part of an iconic brand that has been part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me.”

Sienna Miller guest stars in Kate Young’s newest YouTube video

We’re hooked on Kate Young’s YouTube channel, “Hello Fashion.” The super stylist has been fielding cameos from her A-list clientele, and now Sienna Miller has made an appearance on her most recent upload. The actress joins Young on a trip down memory lane as they discuss the memorable, fairytale-worthy Gucci embellished number she wore for the L.A. premiere of “Live By Night” back in 2017. Young also recalls dresses worn on the red carpet by Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson, and Margot Robbie. Catch it below!

The Knot reveals first LGBTQ+ cover

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan are covering The Knot’s new digital cover—the first LGBTQ+ couple to be given the honor! Bennett, an actor, tv host, and author, and his host/author fiancé Vaughan both shared the news to Instagram with emotive captions. “This is what representation and history looks like,” wrote Bennett. “Thank you to everyone at The Knot for not only helping us tell our story, but for telling the story of our community. From living in misery in the closet for a decades, to being on the cover of the biggest wedding magazine in the world living loudly and proudly with my fiancé is something I never would have imagined. I can only think about how younger me would feel, in small town Ohio, standing in line with his mom at the grocery store and looking over to see two men in love on wedding a magazine. Representation matters.” Tissues at the ready!

