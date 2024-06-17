The Tony Awards were held at Lincoln Center on Sunday night, celebrating Broadway’s top performances, productions, and breakouts of the 2023-2024 theater season. For the the theatre’s biggest night, stars including host Ariana DeBose, Elle Fanning, Rachel McAdams, Alicia Keys, and more convened at the David H. Koch Theater. Though the formal event featured a wide range of dark dresses and suits, many guests opted for embellished and jewel-toned attire as well, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Thom Browne, Oscar de la Renta, and more.

Below, discover the best-dressed stars on the red carpet at this year’s the Tony Awards.

Ariana DeBose

In an Oscar de la Renta Fall 2024 dress with Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry, styled by Karla Welch.

Alicia Keys

In a custom Gucci dress and pumps.

Elle Fanning

In a Saint Laurent suit and pumps with Cartier jewelry, styled by Samantha McMillen.

Rachel McAdams

In a Givenchy Fall 2024 dress.

Ashley Park

In a Nina Ricci dress and Pandora jewelry.

Julia Canfield

In a Thom Browne dress, styled by Bailey Moon.

Joshua Boone

In a Burberry suit, shirt, scarf, and boots.

William Jackson Harper & Ali Ahn

In a Thom Browne tuxedo, vest, shirt, and oxfords (Harper) and Thom Browne skirt suit, bustier, and clutch with pointed-toe pumps (Ahn).

Anthony Ramos

In a Dolce & Gabbana suit and boots, styled by Jason Bolden.

Celia Keenan-Bolger

In a Del Core Fall 2023 dress, styled by Eliza Yerry.

Brody Grant

In a Thom Browne tuxedo, overcoat, shirt, neck tie, and tie bar with Nike sneakers.

Amy Ryan

In a Dolce & Gabbana dress, styled by Orlee Winer.

Alex Edelman

In a Thom Browne tuxedo, shirt, neck tie, tie bar, and bluchers.

Tom Scutt

In a Thom Browne tuxedo, shirt, bowtie, and boots.

