The Tony Awards were held at Lincoln Center on Sunday night, celebrating Broadway’s top performances, productions, and breakouts of the 2023-2024 theater season. For the the theatre’s biggest night, stars including host Ariana DeBose, Elle Fanning, Rachel McAdams, Alicia Keys, and more convened at the David H. Koch Theater. Though the formal event featured a wide range of dark dresses and suits, many guests opted for embellished and jewel-toned attire as well, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Thom Browne, Oscar de la Renta, and more.
Below, discover the best-dressed stars on the red carpet at this year’s the Tony Awards.
Ariana DeBose
In an Oscar de la Renta Fall 2024 dress with Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry, styled by Karla Welch.
Alicia Keys
In a custom Gucci dress and pumps.
Elle Fanning
In a Saint Laurent suit and pumps with Cartier jewelry, styled by Samantha McMillen.
Rachel McAdams
In a Givenchy Fall 2024 dress.
Ashley Park
In a Nina Ricci dress and Pandora jewelry.
Julia Canfield
In a Thom Browne dress, styled by Bailey Moon.
Joshua Boone
In a Burberry suit, shirt, scarf, and boots.
William Jackson Harper & Ali Ahn
In a Thom Browne tuxedo, vest, shirt, and oxfords (Harper) and Thom Browne skirt suit, bustier, and clutch with pointed-toe pumps (Ahn).
Anthony Ramos
In a Dolce & Gabbana suit and boots, styled by Jason Bolden.
Celia Keenan-Bolger
In a Del Core Fall 2023 dress, styled by Eliza Yerry.
Brody Grant
In a Thom Browne tuxedo, overcoat, shirt, neck tie, and tie bar with Nike sneakers.
Amy Ryan
In a Dolce & Gabbana dress, styled by Orlee Winer.
Alex Edelman
In a Thom Browne tuxedo, shirt, neck tie, tie bar, and bluchers.
Tom Scutt
In a Thom Browne tuxedo, shirt, bowtie, and boots.
