Tony Awards 2024 Red Carpet Looks

The event celebrated Broadway's top performances and productions

by Aaron Royce
Alicia Keys (Courtesy of Gucci/Getty Images), Ariana DeBose (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions), Elle Fanning (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

The Tony Awards were held at Lincoln Center on Sunday night, celebrating Broadway’s top performances, productions, and breakouts of the 2023-2024 theater season. For the the theatre’s biggest night, stars including host Ariana DeBose, Elle Fanning, Rachel McAdams, Alicia Keys, and more convened at the David H. Koch Theater. Though the formal event featured a wide range of dark dresses and suits, many guests opted for embellished and jewel-toned attire as well, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Thom Browne, Oscar de la Renta, and more.

Below, discover the best-dressed stars on the red carpet at this year’s the Tony Awards.

Ariana DeBose

In an Oscar de la Renta Fall 2024 dress with Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry, styled by Karla Welch.

Ariana DeBose (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Alicia Keys

In a custom Gucci dress and pumps.

Alicia Keys (Courtesy of Gucci/Getty Images)

Elle Fanning

In a Saint Laurent suit and pumps with Cartier jewelry, styled by Samantha McMillen.

Elle Fanning (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Rachel McAdams

In a Givenchy Fall 2024 dress.

Rachel McAdams (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ashley Park

In a Nina Ricci dress and Pandora jewelry.

Ashley Park (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Julia Canfield

In a Thom Browne dress, styled by Bailey Moon.

Julia Canfield (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

Joshua Boone

In a Burberry suit, shirt, scarf, and boots.

Joshua Boone (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

William Jackson Harper & Ali Ahn

In a Thom Browne tuxedo, vest, shirt, and oxfords (Harper) and Thom Browne skirt suit, bustier, and clutch with pointed-toe pumps (Ahn).

William Jackson Harper, Ali Ahn (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

Anthony Ramos

In a Dolce & Gabbana suit and boots, styled by Jason Bolden.

Anthony Ramos (Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana)

Celia Keenan-Bolger

In a Del Core Fall 2023 dress, styled by Eliza Yerry.

Celia Keenan-Bolger (Courtesy of Del Core)

Brody Grant

In a Thom Browne tuxedo, overcoat, shirt, neck tie, and tie bar with Nike sneakers.

Brody Grant (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

Amy Ryan

In a Dolce & Gabbana dress, styled by Orlee Winer.

Amy Ryan (Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana)

Alex Edelman

In a Thom Browne tuxedo, shirt, neck tie, tie bar, and bluchers.

Alex Edelman (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

Tom Scutt

In a Thom Browne tuxedo, shirt, bowtie, and boots.

Tom Scutt (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

