Toothpaste On Zits And St. Ive’s Scrub: Gigi Hadid’s Surprising Beauty And Skincare Revelations!

If you’re dying to know Gigi Hadid’s beauty routine, you’re in luck—the model and new mama just revealed it in Vogue’s latest “Beauty Secrets” video. In the 15-minute clip, the 25-year-old delves into her go-to skincare and beauty products, as well as sharing tips from makeup artists, fellow models, and her superstar mom.

During her recent pregnancy, Hadid revealed that she sought more natural products from brands like Oliveda, particularly to deal with natural changes like pigmentation. However, many of her go-to products like Cetaphil makeup remover (which she uses after photoshoots) and—until recently—St. Ives’ apricot scrub (which she’s used since high school, le gasp!) often come from the drugstore, proving that supermodel-worthy beauty doesn’t have to be expensive.

“Pregnancy, I feel like is different, and I really wanted something clean for that,” says Hadid in the video. “But before that, I really just wanted good product, and I don’t always think that you have to pay a lot for that.” ….We’re listening…!

After washing her face, moisturizing, and applying Odacité serum, Hadid moisturizes her lips with Lano’s 101 Ointment Multi-Balm (she later removes it to form a soft base for her lip liner, lipstick, and lip gloss). When faced with spots or blemishes, she defaults to an easy trick courtesy of her mother, Yolanda (who also has flawless skin).

“I put toothpaste on spots at night, and it dries it out,” Hadid reveals. “I might get in trouble for saying that, but that’s what I do.”

Following primer, highlight (Charlotte Tilbury is a favorite), Maybelline foundation and concealer, Hadid moves onto brows and bronzer—where she spills some backstage wisdom. After applying her bronzer, she uses a smaller brush to place the same product on either side and the bottom of her nose to contour—a “makeup artist trick.”

She also reveals the secret to looking runway-ready, courtesy of Joan Smalls:“She taught me to bring my own concealer, and she taught me that no one looks out for you the way that you look out for you,” Hadid laughs. “So we hide in the bathroom, and what we are doing is contouring ourselves…Everyone knows Joan does it. The designer’s not gonna be, like, ‘You! Like, you completely changed the makeup look.’ But you add little things to yourself that make you feel confident.”

When applying eyeshadow, Hadid prefers palettes like Maybelline’s “Nudes of New York.” Her look gets more dramatic with mascara, blush, and cream highlight—plus a powder highlight if she’s feeling “extra poppin’”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

While Hadid rarely wears a full face of makeup these days, when she has time for her full routine, she sees it as a moment to take time for herself. And four months into momhood, she wants to encourage others that they should be kind to themselves.

“I know that sometimes I’m not washing my face these days, I don’t brush my hair for a few days. So, I just want to remind those of you watching that this is not how I look every day,” she states. “Sometimes I go a week without touching makeup, or, you know, just putting on deodorant is, like, ‘We’re doing great.’ So, just remind yourself that you’re doing the best you can, you’re doing amazing, and to just give yourself grace, and if you brush your hair this week? I’m really proud of you.”

The clip comes after Vogue launched its’ March 2021 cover with the star model this morning. You can watch the full video on the magazine’s YouTube channel.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.