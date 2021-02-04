Daily News: Versace Leaves Milan Fashion Week, New York Men’s Day, Donna Karan’s COVID Case, and More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Versace skips Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week’s dates may be set in stone, but one brand is notably absent. Versace, which is a traditional highlight of the week, will be showing instead on March 5. Both the men’s and women’s Fall Winter 2021 collections will be shown in a digital video, which is currently being filmed “behind closed doors” in accordance with COVID-19 safety precautions. Watch this space!



Donna Karan opens up about COVID experience

COVID-19 has undeniably impacted the fashion world—especially its designers. This was evident during the virtual “Women for Ray” healthcare fundraiser for Ray McGuire yesterday when Donna Karan revealed she had been hospitalized from the virus. According to Page Six, though the legendary designer said she was “taken care of absolutely amazingly,” she expressed major concern over nurses currently working in hospitals. “I’ve been speaking to all the nurses and what they’ve been doing over the past year is unbelievable and we must take care of the nurses,” she said.

New York Men’s Day to take place Feb 15

New York Men’s Day will continue on for the Fall Winter 2021 season! Under the new renamed American Collections Calendar, Men’s Day will run from 12pm-2pm on Monday,February 15, focusing on menswear and gender-fluid brands like Carter Young, Koh T, Teddy Vonranson, and Timo Weiland. The announcement comes directly from the CFDA, which also confirmed the official womenswear schedule for (what’s formerly known as) New York Fashion Week this morning.

Todd Snyder collaborates with John Derian

Todd Snyder has done it again! The menswear designer’s latest collaboration is with artist John Derian, who’s fruit, floral, and nature paintings cover shirts, hoodies, shorts, and more in a new collection celebrating self-expression and escapism. It comes as no surprise that Snyder would look to the past for inspiration—he used to visit Derian’s East Village shop while working at J.Crew! As a special surprise, viral florist Lewis Miller installed one of his “Flower Flash” arrangements in front of the Todd Snyder Liquor Store to celebrate the launch, which has been reposted by everyone from Jazmin Grimaldi to Katie Couric. You can shop the collection now on Todd Snyder’s website.



Lee x H&M drops sustainable denim collection

H&M is furthering its sustainability initiative in a collaboration with Lee. The Swedish retailer’s new line with the heritage denim brand launches today, and it’s a lesson in environmentally-friendly fashion. The ’80s/’90s-inspired collection notably contains recycled cotton, cotton-free denim, and low-impact washes across a range of workwear-inspired womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, and non-leather backpacks. It also marks the first time H&M is sharing its Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) data, showing the impacts of CO2, water and energy from each garment’s creation. You can shop the new collection (and view the LCA) now on H&M’s website.

