Editor’s Pick: Noble Panacea Chronobiology Sleep Mask

What: Noble Panacea’s new Chronobiology sleep mask is made to work in tandem with the skin’s natural self-repair systems overnight, allowing for a transformation while you catch z’s. The result? Renewed, brightened, and moisturized skin as soon as you awake.

Who: Sir Fraser Stoddart founded Noble Panacea in 2019, with a focus on utilizing innovative technology within skincare. Today, the brand is beloved around the world, with its cult-favorite products favored for their effective results and sleek, modern aesthetic.

Why: The Chronobiology mask nourishes skin with a blend of 5 natural oils, which rebalance the skin with reduced pigmentation, wrinkles, and dullness for a renewing effect. Encased in Noble Panacea’s signature geometric containers, the sleek product features single-use packets to easily measure when you’ll need a refill—plus, its effectiveness while you sleep is a simultaneous time saver.

How much: $326

Where: NoblePanacea.com.

