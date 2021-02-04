The New York Schedule Is Here! What The New ‘American Collections Calendar’ Means And Looks Like

The CFDA has revealed the all-encompassing new American Collections Calendar—the artist formerly known as New York Fashion Week—for the upcoming season. Unsurprisingly, almost everything will take place virtually, alas there are some surprise IRL happenings. Here’s what you need to know!

The official dates are February 14-17, with Jason Wu kicking things off. On February 15, designers including Adam Lippes, Veronica Beard, Victor Li, Private Policy, Snow Xue Gao, Chocheng, Victor Glemaud, Adeam, Maisie Wilen, PH5, Kuon, Aknvas, Duncan, Geoffrey Mac and Libertine are scheduled to reveal their wares. (Lippes is doing limited in-person appointments, all others will show virtually.) Feb 15 is also Men’s Day, which you can read about here.

On February 16, Rebecca Minkoff will host a live presentation at Spring Studios Terrace. Other designer stated to show digitally include Staud, Anna Sui, Badgley Mischka, Keenkee, Tanya Taylor, Kimberly Goldson, Dur Doux, Sandy Liang, Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, Dennis Basso, No Sesso, Dirty Pineapple, Anne Klein, Naeem Khan, Kevan Hall Designs, Frederick Anderson, VeniceW, and Claudia Li.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cfda (@cfda)

Tom Ford himself is anchoring (and capping off!) the schedule on February 17. He’ll be joined by Rosetta Getty, C+Plus Series, Bevza, LBV, Collina Strada, Bibhu Mohapatra, NIHL, Jonathan Simkhai, Mr. Saturday, Cinq a Sept, Sukeina, Social Work Studio, Studio One Eighty Nine, Theophilio, Rentrayage, Nicole Miller, Kim Shui, LRS, and Willy Chavarria.

However, the lead-up to those ‘official’ days will also feature shows by some designers. Zero + Maria Cornejo will present February 4, Kozaburo will present February 10, Prabal Gurung will show February 11, Ulla Johnson will show February 12, with R13 scheduled to present February 13.

Doing their own thing, many designers will show in the weeks after. Christian Cowan and Gabriela Hearst will present February 18, Carolina Herrera’s Wes Gordon is expected to show February 22, Coach’s show will happen on February 23, followed by Christian Siriano on February 25.

March (when traditionally all eyes are on Paris Fashion Week!) looks equally buzzy: with the Oscar de la Renta collection reveal scheduled for March 2. Altuzarra will show March 3, followed by Thom Browne on March 5, Laquan Smith on March 9, and Jonathan Cohen is eyeing up April 15.

And as for the heavyweights? There’s, as of yet, no word as to when Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, or Brandon Maxwell will show.

Access the official CFDA calendar here.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.