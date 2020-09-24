Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Become Parents

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced on social media last night the birth of their first child. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik wrote. “(T)o try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x”” The couple haven’t revealed the name of baby yet.

Hadid also announced the news with a black and white photo on social media with the caption: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

It’s the first child for the couple who have been together on and off since late 2015. Hadid announced her pregnancy in April on an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. TMZ was the first outlet to break the news. The IMG model has kept relatively quiet while spending quarantine at her farm.

Hadid, 25, told i-D magazine in February about her desire to start a family. “I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she said. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”

