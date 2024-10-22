Canali Toasts Its 90th Anniversary With A Dapper Soirée

Swoon! Dashing gents abounded at Canali‘s 90th anniversary celebration, held at GH on the Park. The late-night soirée found guests outfitted in the brand’s new Anniversary Capsule collection, which pays homage to its signature elegant suiting and overcoats. Art also served as a focus of the evening, with a collaborative exhibition by students at Italy’s Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti (NABA) on full display. The evening was complete with tacks by Amrit, which kept the fanfare going—though the party’s just getting started, with Canali planning to host subsequent events in Milan, Beijing, and Mumbai. Sharp guests in attendance included Johannes Huebel, Christopher Meloni, Rupert Friend, Zachary Quinto, Jim Moore, Christopher Jackson, Brendan Fallis, Josh Peskowitz, Igee Okafor, Andre Mellone, Taras Romanov, Kevin Baker, Timo Weiland, Calvin Royal III, Martin Soto, Sophie Elgort, and more.

All images: BFA.com

RAINS Opens Its New Madison Avenue Store With A Party After Dark

As the sun set over Manhattan, RAINS was kicking off its latest celebration. The Denmark-based outerwear brand hosted a dynamic group of partygoers at its brand-new boutique at 575 Madison Ave, marking its latest outpost in the city. The flagship store featured sleek displays of the label’s latest outerwear and handbags, which guests discovered while enjoying DJ sets from VA$HTIE and pomegranate vodka cocktails and light bites from Smør. Attendees included Isan Elba, Taj Hughes, Elysée Sanville, Sean Lyles, Cyrus Sandoval, Deaven Booker, Tanya Ravichandran, Juana Burga, Mark Boutilier, Kyle Lamar Rice, Alexandra Harrell, and more.

All images: Kelly Taub

KAY Jewelers Takes Over Cecchi’s For A Sparkling Soirée

For KAY Jewelers, the holidays are already in full swing! The brand hosted its holiday jewelry preview at Cecchi’s, where guests discovered its latest array of bejeweled accessories while enjoying cocktails and light Italian fare. For a whimsical twist, attendees also took to the party’s claw machine in the hopes of winning their own KAY pieces, and sat down for relationship interviews with influencer Tiff Baira. Guests included Ally Shapiro, Talia Hubble, Marissa Pelly, Ashley Masse, Brooke Wyatt, Ashley Masse, Caitlin Bea,Madina Mariposa, Gwyneth Yuma, Madina Archakova, and Shannon Zhao.

