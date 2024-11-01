Heidi Klum Brings Sci-Fi Flair To Her Legendary Halloween Party!

Heidi, phone home! Heidi Klum went big (as usual) for her annual Halloween party this year, arriving at the Hard Rock Hotel in E.T. costumes with husband Tom Kaullitz. Once inside, the hostess with the mostess removed most of her prosthetics—but kept her E.T. face on!—for added extraterrestrial drama. The event took place in Hard Rock’s The Venue on Music Row, held in collaboration with Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video. Guests enjoyed Butterfinger-tinis, Kahlua, and Skrewball Whiskey Peanut Butter cocktails while enjoying beats by Questlove and Gottmik & Violet. Attendees included Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes, Leni Klum, Nicole Scherzinger, Charli D’Amelio, Mario Cantone, Thomas Doherty, Alex Consani, Bethenny Frankel, Aly Michalka, AJ Michalka, Jay Manuel, Sofie Dossi, Valentina Ferrer, and more! (Note to our friends at Full Picture: Where was our invite this year, loves?)

All images: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween

Gillian Hearst & Frederick Anderson Revive Studio 54 For Their Late-Night Bash!

Studio 54 was back for one night only this Halloween, thanks to Frederick Anderson and Gillian Hearst! The duo hosted a glitzy party themed after the legendary disco club, complete with disco ball-worthy photo opps, cocktails, and colorful costumes galore. Guests included Scott Buccheit, Jessica Athanasiou-Piork, Stephen Mikhail, Valerie Greenberg, Naeem Delbridge, Daniel LaGrua, Aimee Ruby Jaxheimer, and more.

All images: Caroline Fiss Photography

The Frankie Shop & Unemployed Throw A Princess Diana-Themed Party At Chez Margaux

For Halloween, The Frankie Shop teamed up with Unemployed to throw a party themed after Princess Diana. Held at new private members’ club Chez Margaux, attendees came in their best royal attire—naturally, themed after the people’s princess herself. The regal crowd danced the night away to DJ sets by Mona Matsuoka, Silvia Prada, and Gabija, all while enjoying sharp drinks by Johnnie Walker Black Label. Guests included Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Dianna Agron, Timo Weiland, Nikki Kynard, Marina Testino, Gunes Yalcin, Teddy Quinlivan, Alice Woodhouse, B. J. Novak, Scarlet Schoeffling, Aurora Messel, and more.

All images: Miguel McSongwe/BFA

The Brinkley Cook Siblings & Gregory Stomata’s Halloween Bash Takes Over The Bowery Hotel

The Bowery Hotel got a spine-chilling makeover on Halloween, courtesy of Gregory Stamato, Jack and Sailor Brinkley Cook. The trio hosted a party after dark in the beloved downtown space, with an equally downtown crow of Gen Z party people. Attendees included Keira Phillips, Nat Kelly, Gabrielle Robles, Isabella Loren, Sam Falb, Rachel Park, Olive Allen, Victoria Rtaeh, Sarah Gony, Olivia Poser, Oranella Omudoni, Ava Rudawsky, Alex Sander, Charlotte Hamas, Isa Nilwick, and more.

All images: BFA.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.