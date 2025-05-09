Eve by Boz’s Luxe Haircare Sets Are Must-Have Mother’s Day Gifts!

If you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift that’s sleek and glamorous, while remaining practical—and something you mom will reach for every day—Eve by Boz has the answer! Entrepreneur Bozoma Saint John’s haircare brand has curated its luxe products into special gift sets, just in time for the holiday. The full lineup for each includes a full-sized shampoo, leave-in conditioner, conditioner, and hair perfume oil, with each set priced at $119—a total steal for its $150 value.

Each set’s products are housed in glossy rounded containers, each topped with a shiny metallic gold cap—or, in the case of the leave-in conditioner, a metallic gold spray nozzle! The distinct aesthetic ensures the set will stand out on your mom’s vanity, further accentuated with Eve by Boz’s signature swirling logo atop their labels. Each product is also crafted in California with Eve by Boz’s signature indigenous African ingredients, including moisturizing moringa oil and strengthening baobab oil—which will keep any mom’s hair refreshed and healthy.

For an individual approach, all gift sets come in one of Eve by Boz’s signature scents: Genesis, Earth Balm, and Rose of Eden. Each fragrance features lush, organic notes inspired by the earth’s various flowers and plants, making them perfect gifts as the spring season begins to bloom. Bozoma Saint John’s brand was founded with inclusivity and effective beauty in mind, as her line’s various hair products are released with care and attention to detail—values any mom can appreciate this Mother’s Day.

You can discover Eve by Boz’s Mother’s Day gift sets now on EvebyBoz.com.

All images: Courtesy of Eve by Boz

