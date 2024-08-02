Editor’s Pick: Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules Serum

What: Elizabeth Arden‘s newest serum was crafted to target fine lines and skin toning. The brand’s Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules serum, packed into its namesake rosy capsules, features a mix of 4% pure retinol, peptides, Vitamin E, and more to soothe, smooth, and firm the skin in a week.

Who: In 1910, Elizabeth Arden established her first namesake salon on Fifth Avenue. The entrepreneur valued skincare as the means to emphasize natural beauty, as well as effectively benefit the skin. Arden is renowned as an innovator for her various business accomplishments, including introducing American women to eye makeup, creating travel-sized beauty products, the concept of a “makeover,” and promoting her brand with traveling saleswomen. Today, her company continues to be a leader in the beauty field.

Why: This dermatologist-tested serum comes in a gel formula, making it easy and lightweight to apply. Where ingredients are concerned, the product’s HPR complex is 10 times as potent as pure retinol, leading to faster results—including visibly reduced wrinkles in 7 days. Peptides, phytoceramides, bisabolol, and oat create smoother skin with a firmer barrier, and its versatility for all skin types allows anyone to use the serum from day to night. The vial’s rose gold-hued tones also bring any vanity counter a chic shine.

How much: $56-$125

Where: ElizabethArden.com.

All images: Courtesy of Elizabeth Arden

