Editor’s Pick: Halara’s Breezeful Backless Slip Dress

The lightweight summer piece can be easily worn from day to night

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Halara's Breezeful backless slip dress (Courtesy of Halara)

What: Halara’s chic new slip dress is a multifunctional piece in the athletic brand’s new collection. The summer-worthy piece features a sleeveless bodice with a supportive and sleek backless silhouette. For a practical touch, the midi-length dress is crafted from soft, stretchy fabric that’s breathable and lightweight—making it ideal for day-to-night wear.

Halara’s Breezeful backless slip dress

Who: Joyce Zhang founded Halara as a women’s activewear brand, later expanding into wider ready-to-wear offerings—including a viral pleated miniskirt worn by Taylor Swift. The size-inclusive label also just celebrated its U.S. retail debut with The Daily Front Row, co-hosting a splashy party for its summer Soho pop-up store.

Halara’s Breezeful backless slip dress

Why: This piece can be dressed up or down with any shoe or accessory, making it a versatile addition to your wardrobe. As part of Halara’s Breezeful line, the slip dress includes a lightweight feel for easy wear. For an added bonus, it comes in a wide array of colors—including black, navy, stone blue, pink, orange, gray, and more—that can fit any aesthetic or taste.

Halara’s Breezeful backless slip dress

Where: Halara.com.

How much: $38 (previously $55).

All images: Courtesy of Halara

