Editor’s Pick: Halara’s Breezeful Backless Slip Dress

What: Halara’s chic new slip dress is a multifunctional piece in the athletic brand’s new collection. The summer-worthy piece features a sleeveless bodice with a supportive and sleek backless silhouette. For a practical touch, the midi-length dress is crafted from soft, stretchy fabric that’s breathable and lightweight—making it ideal for day-to-night wear.

Who: Joyce Zhang founded Halara as a women’s activewear brand, later expanding into wider ready-to-wear offerings—including a viral pleated miniskirt worn by Taylor Swift. The size-inclusive label also just celebrated its U.S. retail debut with The Daily Front Row, co-hosting a splashy party for its summer Soho pop-up store.

Why: This piece can be dressed up or down with any shoe or accessory, making it a versatile addition to your wardrobe. As part of Halara’s Breezeful line, the slip dress includes a lightweight feel for easy wear. For an added bonus, it comes in a wide array of colors—including black, navy, stone blue, pink, orange, gray, and more—that can fit any aesthetic or taste.

Where: Halara.com.

How much: $38 (previously $55).

All images: Courtesy of Halara

