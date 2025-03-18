Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Cole Haan Men’s GrandPrø Millenia Running Sneakers

by Aaron Royce
Cole Haan Men's GrandPrø Millenia running sneakers (Courtesy of Cole Haan)

What: Cole Haan‘s elevated its springtime men’s lineup with its latest innovative shoe, the GrandPrø Millenia running sneaker. The new lace-up style combines today’s minimalist aesthetics with early 2000’s nostalgia and tonal colors, making it ideal for everyday wear.

Who: Cole Haan’s Spring 2025 collection includes an extensive variety of men’s styles for warmer days ahead. In addition to the GrandPrø sneaker, the brand’s introduced a range of new slip-on sneakers, sandals, oxfords, and loafers in a sharp palette of brown, black, beige, gray, and blue. Rounding out the line is a selection of tote bags, backpacks, and travel bags in equally neutral tones, all exuding versatile and modern style.

Why: The GrandPrø Millenia Running Sneaker brings a sporty take to Cole Haan’s existing history of men’s sneakers. A full-length leather welt provides a clean shape to the style. The pair’s soles include Cole Haan’s Energy Rebound Cushioning Compound for added comfort, while EVA midsoles, PU footbeds, and mid-foot support provide a comfortable base. Its FlowerFoam rubber outsoles are made from a minimum of 25% natural dandelion rubber, finishing the pair with a sustainable edge. A color palette of light beige and brown, deep grey, and two-toned gray and black ensures there’s a color way to fit any man’s wardrobe from work to cocktails—and everywhere between.

How much: $180

Where: ColeHaan.com

All images: Courtesy of Cole Haan

