Editor’s Pick: Aquazzura Movida Sandals

What: Aquazzura has launched its new Movida sandals, just in time for summer. The brand’s latest raffia style features a lace-up silhouette, effortlessly complemented by whimsical accents and dynamic stiletto heels.

Who: Edgardo Osorio founded Aquazzura in 2011, launched from his passion for beautiful designs that also emphasize comfort. The designer, who was born in Colombia, was raised and educated across Miami and London—providing a vast range of vibrant and sophisticated influences. Fourteen years later, his label’s become known for its sexy signature sandals and pumps—as well as glamorous lines of handbags, glittering jewelry, and colorful homeware.

Why: The Movida sandal strikes a smooth chord between casual and formal dressing. The heeled style’s smoothly textured raffia uppers create a bohemian, beach-ready effect, furthered by its sleek layered toe straps. Lace-up ankle straps create a cutout effect that’s both secure and sultry. Meanwhile, raffia pom-pom accents trimmed with sparkling crystals add a dash of glamour, ideal for both daytime and evening events. Light brown and aquatic blue colorways complete the style with a versatile palette ideal for any warm weather occasion.

How much: $1,195

Where: Aquazzura.com

All images: Courtesy of Aquazzura

