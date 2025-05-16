Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Aquazzura Movida Sandals

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Aquazzura, Editor's Pick, footwear, sandals, accessories
Aquazzura Movida sandals (Courtesy of Aquazzura)

What: Aquazzura has launched its new Movida sandals, just in time for summer. The brand’s latest raffia style features a lace-up silhouette, effortlessly complemented by whimsical accents and dynamic stiletto heels.

Aquazzura Movida sandals

Who: Edgardo Osorio founded Aquazzura in 2011, launched from his passion for beautiful designs that also emphasize comfort. The designer, who was born in Colombia, was raised and educated across Miami and London—providing a vast range of vibrant and sophisticated influences. Fourteen years later, his label’s become known for its sexy signature sandals and pumps—as well as glamorous lines of handbags, glittering jewelry, and colorful homeware.

Edgardo Osorio

Why: The Movida sandal strikes a smooth chord between casual and formal dressing. The heeled style’s smoothly textured raffia uppers create a bohemian, beach-ready effect, furthered by its sleek layered toe straps. Lace-up ankle straps create a cutout effect that’s both secure and sultry. Meanwhile, raffia pom-pom accents trimmed with sparkling crystals add a dash of glamour, ideal for both daytime and evening events. Light brown and aquatic blue colorways complete the style with a versatile palette ideal for any warm weather occasion.

Aquazzura Movida sandals

Aquazzura Movida sandals

How much: $1,195

Where: Aquazzura.com

All images: Courtesy of Aquazzura

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Editor’s Pick: The-Y-Code Well Kept Advanced Eye...

Editor’s Pick: Cole Haan Marisol Footbed Sandals

Editor’s Pick: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Hydraplay...

Editor’s Pick: Cole Haan Men’s GrandPrø Millenia...

Editor’s Pick: Cole Haan’s Spring Ballet Flats

Editor’s Pick: Talbots Belted Trench Coat

Editor’s Pick: Gianvito Rossi Black Mamba 85...

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas!

Editor’s Pick: Valentino Garavani 9to5 Shoulder Bag

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.