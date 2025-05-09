Editor’s Pick: The-Y-Code Well Kept Advanced Eye Serum

What: New men’s skincare brand The-Y-Code has just launched with its debut product: The Well Kept advanced eye serum. The lightweight serum, intended to easily blend into your existing skincare routine, covers dark circles while soothing puffiness and reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Who: Founder Freddie Sheridan launched The-Y-Code after seeing an absence of wellness-focused skincare in the men’s grooming market. The label features modern, sharp aesthetics while focusing on targeting men’s skin needs, including early collagen loss and changing pH levels.

Why: This serum’s core is made with highly active ingredients, ensuring it’s not only effective but also acts quickly. Nutrients from ginger, wild yellow gentian root, and algae specifically target dark under-eye circles, while still balancing and soothing the skin around your eyes. For those needing an energy boost, its formula also includes green coffee and beetroot extracts to boost microcirculation and reduce eye puffiness. Finally, natural sea salt is sprinkled in to detoxify the skin, leaving your eyes feeling awake and clean. For versatility, the lightweight serum also comes in darker and highly fair skin varieties, so there’s an iteration for everyone. Plus, its deep green packaging is fully plastic-free and recyclable, ensuring it’s not just good for your eyes—but also good for the environment.

How much: $59

Where: TheYCode.com

All images: Courtesy of The-Y-Code

