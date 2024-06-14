That’s hot! On Thursday night, fashion’s in crowd filled Terminal 5 for Alice + Olivia’s glitzy Pride Month party. The colorful event also earned a sparkly boost from Paris Hilton, who served as its star performer. Despite a busy schedule—including her upcoming new reality show, filming a third season of Paris In Love, and preparing to release her new album Infinite Icon—Hilton is already looking ahead to “sliving” for the rest of summer.

“I am just getting ready for my album, Infinite Icon,” Hilton exclusively told The Daily last night. “Getting ready for performances, touring, and doing music videos. And then spending time with the kids, and go to Europe for a little bit on a boat.”

Music was especially on the brain for Hilton, who closed the event with a medley of her top songs—including “Stars Are Blind,” “Nothing In This World,” “Hot One,” and upcoming single “I’m Free”—which attendees were quick to share online. When it comes to her own songs of the summer, however, Hilton is looking to the future. “My song of the summer is ‘I’m Free,” my new single, and ‘Bad Bitch Academy,’ my other single,” she said.

During the vibrant affair, attendees across fashion, beauty, social media, and more danced to beats by DJ Ty Sunderland in their best rainbow and all-pink attire—per a glamorous dress code by designer Stacey Bendet. The party transformed Terminal 5 into a splashy arcade, where guests received Half Magic makeovers, played claw machines, and shopped with “Sliving Bucks” for Alice + Olivia’s Big Feelings clothing and Hilton’s popular Pink Rush, Paris Hilton for Women, and Paris Hilton for Men fragrances. A variety of whimsical dining included bites from Shake Shack, Serafina, and PopUp Bagels, as well as signature Absolut cocktails. To honor the occasion, Hilton also used her 11:11 Media Impact platform to establish the $50,000 Sliving Fund to grant wishes for the LGBTQIA+ community across the country.

The night’s guest list read like a fashion week who’s-who, including Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Cuba Gooding Jr., Ubah Hassan, Valentina Sampaio, Natalie Lim Suarez, Dylana Suarez Leigh Lezark, Katya Tolstova, Caroline Vazzana, Amy Fine Collins, Jessica Hart, Dylan Mulvaney, Alexa Swinton, Bebe Wood, Kevin Huynh, Alyssa Brascia, Brooke Frischer, Megan Uy, Samantha Olson, Matthew Cancel, Emely Moreno, Bennett Hill, Nicole Cancel, Paul Martineau, Harry Hill, Michael Ariano, and more.

Discover all the chicsters who danced the night away, below.

