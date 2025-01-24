Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Valentino Garavani 9to5 Shoulder Bag

by Aaron Royce
Valentino Garvaani 9to5 shoulder bag (Courtesy of Valentino)

What: Valentino‘s in a brand-new era—complete with a brand-new bag! The Italian label’s newest style, the 9to5, takes the form of a rectangular shoulder bag with a folder closure cinched by a gleaming gold buckle.

Who: Creative director Alessandro Michele debuted the 9to5 in his first Valentino runway show in September. Within his Spring 2025 collection, the designer paired the bag with eclectic pieces ranging from ruffled dresses to embellished jackets, fur coats, and bow-topped flats and pumps. Now that Michele’s cemented his new tenure at the house, the fashion world is waiting for what he’s got in store for its upcoming Fall 2025 runway show at Milan Fashion Week!

Why: The 9to5 is rooted in Valentino’s classic nature, featuring a geometric silhouette that can—like its name suggests—be worn from day to night. A long, adjustable strap makes the style wearable for a range of occasions, while minimal hardware ensures added versatility. Plus, the shoulder bag comes in 8 versions to suit any taste—from minimalist black, brown, and espresso leather to smooth canvas, vintage-inspired floral jacquards, and more.

How much: $3,950 to $8,900.

Valentino Garvaani 9to5 shoulder bag

Where: Valentino boutiques and Valentino.com

All images: Courtesy of Valentino

