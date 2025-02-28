What: Cole Haan‘s Spring 2025 collection has arrived, complete with versatile new ballet flats! The brand’s latest silhouettes are the Georgie and Graclyn Mary Jane flats, featuring a classic slip-on base with a wide range of colors and details fit for any wardrobe.

Who: For the spring season, Cole Haan’s embracing versatile dressing for warmer days ahead. The brand’s latest collection includes a vast lineup of low-heeled pumps, soft loafers, slingbacks, and chic sandals. Its latest handbag line includes the Carolyn Foldover Tote and Elizabeth Shoulder Bag, which we spotted at our chic Fashion Week dinner! On the men’s side, the brand’s embraced sporty style with its newest energy-returning ØriginalGrand Energyweave oxfords, plus plenty of dapper lace-ups, loafers, brogues, and everyday sneakers.

Why: Both of Cole Haan’s new flats are a smooth addition to anyone’s shoe rotation. The round-toed Georgie comes in deep red, black, and metallic gold leather, plus a soft sand suede. Meanwhile, the Mary Jane-strapped Graclyn comes in black, ivory, and red leather, plus a high-shine metallic silver hue. The wide-strapped style includes adjustable buckles as well, providing added security throughout the day. Both styles’ comfortable materials and supportive rubber outsoles allow for effortless wear from day to night, making them our new go-to shoe staples.

How much: $140-$150

Where: ColeHaan.com and Cole Haan stores.

