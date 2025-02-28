Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Cole Haan’s Spring Ballet Flats

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Cole Haan, flats, ballet flats, Editor's Pick, footwear, accessories, Spring 2025
Cole Haan Spring 2025 (Courtesy of Cole Haan)

What: Cole Haan‘s Spring 2025 collection has arrived, complete with versatile new ballet flats! The brand’s latest silhouettes are the Georgie and Graclyn Mary Jane flats, featuring a classic slip-on base with a wide range of colors and details fit for any wardrobe.

Who: For the spring season, Cole Haan’s embracing versatile dressing for warmer days ahead. The brand’s latest collection includes a vast lineup of low-heeled pumps, soft loafers, slingbacks, and chic sandals. Its latest handbag line includes the Carolyn Foldover Tote and Elizabeth Shoulder Bag, which we spotted at our chic Fashion Week dinner! On the men’s side, the brand’s embraced sporty style with its newest energy-returning ØriginalGrand Energyweave oxfords, plus plenty of dapper lace-ups, loafers, brogues, and everyday sneakers.

Cole Haan Spring 2025

Why: Both of Cole Haan’s new flats are a smooth addition to anyone’s shoe rotation. The round-toed Georgie comes in deep red, black, and metallic gold leather, plus a soft sand suede. Meanwhile, the Mary Jane-strapped Graclyn comes in black, ivory, and red leather, plus a high-shine metallic silver hue. The wide-strapped style includes adjustable buckles as well, providing added security throughout the day. Both styles’ comfortable materials and supportive rubber outsoles allow for effortless wear from day to night, making them our new go-to shoe staples.

Cole Haan’s Graclyn flats

Cole Haan’s Georgie flats

How much: $140-$150

Where: ColeHaan.com and Cole Haan stores.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Editor’s Pick: Talbots Belted Trench Coat

Editor’s Pick: Gianvito Rossi Black Mamba 85...

Inside The Daily Front Row & Cole...

Cole Haan Opens New Flagship In The...

Editor’s Pick: Valentino Garavani 9to5 Shoulder Bag

Winter 2025: Your Sharp Men’s Style Guide!

Editor’s Pick: Lucky Girl Rosé

Editor’s Pick: Valery Joseph Amplify Conditioner

Editor’s Pick: 3.1 Phillip Lim ID Shoulder...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.