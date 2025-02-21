Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Gianvito Rossi Black Mamba 85 Sandals

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Editor's Pick, Gianvito Rossi, sandals, footwear, shoes, Spring 2025
Gianvito Rossi Black Mamba 85 sandals (Courtesy of Gianvito Rossi)

What: Gianvito Rossi‘s newest sandal, the Black Mamba 85, features a strappy silhouette crafted with lightly padded leather. The shimmering pair, which comes in two sleek colorways, is cinched by sculptural gold metal buckles for an artisanal shine.

Editor's Pick, Gianvito Rossi, sandals, footwear, shoes, Spring 2025

Gianvito Rossi Black Mamba 85 sandals

Who: Gianvito Rossi founded his namesake footwear brand in 2006. However, shoes run in the family; his late father was the beloved Sergio Rossi, whose own titular shoe brand has been an industry mainstay for decades (and recently appointed the dashing Paul Andrew as its new creative director). Today, Gianvito’s collections are rooted in chic Italian style, with a dash of drama from sharp color palettes, minimalist shapes, and artisanal details.

Editor's Pick, Gianvito Rossi, sandals, footwear, shoes, Spring 2025

Gianvito Rossi Black Mamba 85 sandals

Why: With an 85-millimeter height, the Black Mamba 85 is easy to wear for lengthy periods of time. The style’s cutout effect provides a sultry take on the classic strappy sandal, while its subtle details—including a metallic finish, gleaming rounded buckles, and minimalist weaving—create a unique distinction from standard open-toed styles. Plus, its shining texture creates a dynamic addition to your wardrobe that’s perfect for any array of after-work cocktails, parties, or late-night soirées.

Editor's Pick, Gianvito Rossi, sandals, footwear, shoes, Spring 2025

Gianvito Rossi Black Mamba 85 sandals

How much: $995

Where: GianvitoRossi.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Editor’s Pick: Valentino Garavani 9to5 Shoulder Bag

Editor’s Pick: Lucky Girl Rosé

Editor’s Pick: Valery Joseph Amplify Conditioner

Editor’s Pick: 3.1 Phillip Lim ID Shoulder...

Editor’s Pick: Manolo Blahnik’s Fall 2024 Collection

Editor’s Pick: Christian Louboutin Fétiche L’Ébène Eau...

Editor’s Pick: Guess Georgina Girlfriend Satchel

Editor’s Pick: Infiniment Coty Paris Encore Une...

Editor’s Pick: Kurt Geiger Small Chelsea Hobo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.