Editor’s Pick: Gianvito Rossi Black Mamba 85 Sandals

What: Gianvito Rossi‘s newest sandal, the Black Mamba 85, features a strappy silhouette crafted with lightly padded leather. The shimmering pair, which comes in two sleek colorways, is cinched by sculptural gold metal buckles for an artisanal shine.

Who: Gianvito Rossi founded his namesake footwear brand in 2006. However, shoes run in the family; his late father was the beloved Sergio Rossi, whose own titular shoe brand has been an industry mainstay for decades (and recently appointed the dashing Paul Andrew as its new creative director). Today, Gianvito’s collections are rooted in chic Italian style, with a dash of drama from sharp color palettes, minimalist shapes, and artisanal details.

Why: With an 85-millimeter height, the Black Mamba 85 is easy to wear for lengthy periods of time. The style’s cutout effect provides a sultry take on the classic strappy sandal, while its subtle details—including a metallic finish, gleaming rounded buckles, and minimalist weaving—create a unique distinction from standard open-toed styles. Plus, its shining texture creates a dynamic addition to your wardrobe that’s perfect for any array of after-work cocktails, parties, or late-night soirées.

How much: $995

Where: GianvitoRossi.com

