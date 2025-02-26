Editor’s Pick: Talbots Belted Trench Coat

What: Talbots has released its new belted trench coat just in time for spring. The chic piece features a lightweight feel, double-breasted silhouette, and vibrant red hue, making it our newest must-have piece this season.

Who: For Spring 2025, Talbots is embracing classic pieces with a light-hearted twist. The brand’s newest collection spotlights blossoming florals across blouses, cardigans, shirts, and dresses, ensuring it’s in full bloom. Meanwhile, tailored blazers, jackets, breezy coats, and mix-and-match separates in hues of blue, green, pink, yellow, red, and purple bring the line an elegant splash of color. The collection’s complete with high-shine jewelry, sharp leather bags, and plenty of chic sandals and sweet flats, perfect for the warmer days ahead.

Why: The trench coat is a timeless wardrobe staple—so why not elevate yours with vibrant color? Talbots’ new style includes a collared shape with a buttoned front and matching waist belt, ensuring a tailored appearance that’s sophisticated and sharp. The coat’s red shade is a chic complement to new trending colors like navy, cream, and tan—which also pop up in Talbots’ spring line—ensuring you’re both classic and on-trend. On the practical front, the coat’s back storm vent allows for effortless layering on warmer days. Plus, its lightweight, machine-washable fabric ensures you can wear the piece day in and out—and it’ll be easy to clean when faced with any fashion emergencies.

How much: $269

Where: Talbots.com

All images: Courtesy of Talbots

