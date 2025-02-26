Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Talbots Belted Trench Coat

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Talbots, Editor's Picks, fashion, women's fashion
Talbots Spring 2025 (Courtesy of Talbots)

What: Talbots has released its new belted trench coat just in time for spring. The chic piece features a lightweight feel, double-breasted silhouette, and vibrant red hue, making it our newest must-have piece this season.

Talbots’ belted trench coat

Who: For Spring 2025, Talbots is embracing classic pieces with a light-hearted twist. The brand’s newest collection spotlights blossoming florals across blouses, cardigans, shirts, and dresses, ensuring it’s in full bloom. Meanwhile, tailored blazers, jackets, breezy coats, and mix-and-match separates in hues of blue, green, pink, yellow, red, and purple bring the line an elegant splash of color. The collection’s complete with high-shine jewelry, sharp leather bags, and plenty of chic sandals and sweet flats, perfect for the warmer days ahead.

Talbots Spring 2025

Why: The trench coat is a timeless wardrobe staple—so why not elevate yours with vibrant color? Talbots’ new style includes a collared shape with a buttoned front and matching waist belt, ensuring a tailored appearance that’s sophisticated and sharp. The coat’s red shade is a chic complement to new trending colors like navy, cream, and tan—which also pop up in Talbots’ spring line—ensuring you’re both classic and on-trend. On the practical front, the coat’s back storm vent allows for effortless layering on warmer days. Plus, its lightweight, machine-washable fabric ensures you can wear the piece day in and out—and it’ll be easy to clean when faced with any fashion emergencies.

Talbots Spring 2025

How much: $269

Where: Talbots.com

All images: Courtesy of Talbots 

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Editor’s Pick: Gianvito Rossi Black Mamba 85...

Talbots Launches Debut Swimwear Line

Editor’s Pick: Valentino Garavani 9to5 Shoulder Bag

Editor’s Pick: Lucky Girl Rosé

Editor’s Pick: Valery Joseph Amplify Conditioner

Daily Gift Guide: Soft Knits, Holiday Heels,...

Editor’s Pick: 3.1 Phillip Lim ID Shoulder...

The Sparkliest, Shiniest Talbots Gifts To Keep...

The KnitWell Group’s Glam Holiday House Soirée...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.