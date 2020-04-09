Editor’s Pick: AKNVAS Christy Dress

What: A chic du chic rose pink, 100% cotton dress, complete with puff sleeves and delicate piping details.

Who: AKNVAS debuted in 2019 and focuses on thoughtful, well-designed and innovative daywear for the discerning and dynamic woman. The pieces move seamlessly from desk to dinner, and look and feel like heaven. Designer Christian Juul Nielsen is also the creative director of Hervé Léger, and is an alum of Dior, Nina Ricci, and Oscar de la Renta. In short, he has spent the bulk of his career working with some of the greatest designers of our time, so expect wonderful things!

Why: Because all the cool girls are wearing it! Even though the brand is barely a year old, it has already captured the attention of some of our favorite fashionistas, including Emily Blunt, Emilia Clarke, and Kate Bosworth. The AKNVAS website just launched this week, so now is an ideal time to plan your perfect Spring-into-Summer wardrobe. Added bonus: those puff sleeves will certainly make a statement on your next Zoom call!

Where: AKNVAS.com

How (much): $675

