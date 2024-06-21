Fresh Faces at Vogue Arabia, Axel Arigato, Wolford, & More! Plus! Hollywood Life’s New Star!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Regis Romberg is now CEO at Wolford RG.

2. Joy Allen-Altimare is now global chief marketing officer at Saucony.

3. Jens Werner is now creative director at Axel Arigato.

4. Tania Flynn is now head of design at Athleta.

5. Amanda Randone is now features director at Vogue Arabia.

6. Holly Wilkinson is now editorial lead at Hollywood Life. Previously, she was content manager, pop culture at Betches Media.

7. Leya Kaufman is now contributing editor at Hotels Above Par.

8. Sven Gerjets is now chief technology officer at Gap Inc.

9. Warren Bowers is now general manager, Africa at Authentic Brands Group.

10. Ella Nascimento Oliviera is now account executive at Derris.

11. Raquel Ringgold is now enterprise communications lead, corporate at Macy’s.

12. Alex English and Italist will part ways on June 28. He was previously head of marketing at the company.

Plus!

13. BPCM is now representing Officine Générale and JINS Eyewear.

14. Michele Marie PR is now representing Lola Cruz and BIBI LOU.

15. Derris is now representing Miron Crosby, Ring Concierge, Speedo, Kat Burki, and Olaplex.

16. Dreamday is now representing ILIA, Bubble Skincare, EcoTools, Real Techniques, Ring Concierge, Quince, Otherland, Hiya Health, Instant Hydration, Purple Carrot, and BRĒZ.

17. Purple PR is now representing Asta Resort.

18. Steele PR is now representing Holland Designs.

19. POSSE Los Angeles is now representing Colty Leather.

20. Blue Jeans Public Relations is now representing Kenzie Elizabeth and Friend Of Mine.

21. Rosé of BLACKPINK is now a global brand ambassador for Puma.

22. Wang Yibo is now a global brand ambassador for Loewe.

23. Shopbop has launched a collaboration with 3.1 Phillip Lim, available on Shopbop.com.

24. G-STAR is releasing a capsule collaboration with Walter Van Beirendonck, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week.

25. Rodd & Gunn has opened its Manhattan flagship store at 125 5th Ave in New York City.

