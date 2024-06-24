Barefaced Turns Four!

Last week, to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Barefaced, the brand hosted an exclusive, intimate Summer soiree at the newly opened rooftop at hotspot Fouquet’s Hotel in Tribeca.

Notable attendees included Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, Elizabeth Kurpis, Carly Cardellino, Danielle Olivera, Adriana Callori, Kaitlin Reagan, Kailey Breyer, and female founders, Laney Crowell, Kiane Von Mueffling, Ruthie Friedlander, Isolde Brielmaier, Dria Murphy, and many others. The guests enjoyed evening cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while meeting with Barefaced Founder and CEO, Jordan Harper to learn about her brand’s summer skincare staples firsthand. Guests snapped photos of the brightly colored tablescape, savored sips inspired by the brand, and learned about Jordan’s unique approach to skin health, even seeing a sneak peek of Barefaced’s upcoming launches on the private rooftop venue – just in time for sunset!

All Images: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

